New Trailer Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Beyond Victory’ Mixed Reality Game Heading to Quest 3

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

ILM and Lucasfilm today revealed gameplay of their upcoming Quest 3 game, Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset, which offers up both virtual and mixed reality gameplay.

In partnership with Meta, the studios served up a first hands-on with the game to attendees at ‘Star Wars Celebration 2025’, taking place April 18-20 in Tokyo, Japan. Along with it comes a good slate of gameplay revealed its first teaser.

Still in development, the studios say Star Wars: Beyond Victory takes place around the time of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), further revealing the game will feature three distinct modes when it launches on Quest 3 and 3S.

Image courtesy ILM, Lucasfilm, Meta

This includes a VR/MR combination story mode following podracer ‘Volo’, an arcade mode that brings mini-podracing to a mixed reality holotable, and a ‘playset’ that lets you decorate physical environment in mixed reality with a collection of unlockable virtual action figures and vehicles.

“We’re calling this a Playset because it isn’t just a game; it’s an entirely new way to experience the Star Wars galaxy and the worlds we create at ILM,” said the game’s Executive Producer Alyssa Finley. “This new mixed reality experience blends the physical and digital worlds in a way that’s unlike anything we’ve done before and we’re so excited to share a special first look with our incredible Star Wars community.”

SEE ALSO
VR Porting Studio Flat2VR Announces 4 More Games Getting Official VR Support

If you’re heading to the event at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo starting this Friday, you can get a chance to go hands-on with Star Wars: Beyond Victory at the ILM and Meta Quest booth, located in Hall 4, Booth #20-5. Demo stations also include the studio’s previous XR titles Vader Immortal and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

There’s no release date yet, although like all things VR created by ILM for the Star Wars universe, we’re expecting a slow drip of info leading up to launch, so stay tuned.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.