ILM and Lucasfilm announced it’s developing another immersive Star Wars game called Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset.

Coming exclusively to Meta Quest 3 and 3S, Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset is slated to take place around the same timeframe as the Han Solo prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

While information is still thin on the ground, it seems there may be a good slice of podracing to look forward to. ILM says players will be able to meet podracer “Volo Bolus as they join forces with the legendary podracer pilot Sebulba in this heart-pumping and engine-thrumping mixed reality experience.”

Considering it’s called a ‘Playset’, it’s also likely we’ll get a smattering of mixed reality mini-games, although ILM hasn’t confirmed anything beyond the quote above.

That said, ILM usually does a controlled, slow-drip of information for all of its XR games, meticulously revealing characters and specific bits of the game leading up to launch, which for now still doesn’t have a specific release date or trailer.

We’re sure to learn more soon though, as Meta says attendees at ‘Star Wars Celebration 2025’ in Tokyo, Japan (April 18-20) will get a first hands-on with the game. Over a dozen demo stations will be available there, where Meta will additionally show off demo versions of the studio’s previous VR games, Vader Immortal and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

But why mixed reality? Jose Perez III, Director of Star Wars: Beyond Victory, says “mixed reality has opened several fascinating doors from an immersion standpoint and allows us to literally bring a galaxy far, far away right into the comfort of players’ homes in a way that’s unlike anything we’ve done before.”

It also can’t hurt that Meta is likely bankrolling the mixed reality game, as it did with ILM’s Star Wars VR over the years.