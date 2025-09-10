‘Star Wars: Beyond Victory’ Mixed Reality Game Comes to Quest 3 in October

ILM and Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset is set to launch next month, coming exclusively to Quest 3 and 3S.

The studios released a new trailer for Star Wars: Beyond Victory, revealing the game’s release date of October 7th.

Set during the Reign of the Empire, this time around the studios are offering up a good slice of podracing and what they call a “powerful narrative” that combines both virtual and mixed reality gameplay.

“This experience is designed to celebrate storytelling, action, imagination and everything we love about Star Wars,” said Jose Perez III, Director of Star Wars: Beyond Victory. “We wanted to give players a new way to step inside the galaxy and make it their own.”

Three modes are set to be available at launch:

Adventure Mode : delivers the primary narrative journey placing players in the role of Volo Bolus, an ambitious pilot mentored by none other than podracing legend Sebulba. Through a mix of fully immersive VR and MR, players will experience an epic Star Wars story from a bold new perspective.

: delivers the primary narrative journey placing players in the role of Volo Bolus, an ambitious pilot mentored by none other than podracing legend Sebulba. Through a mix of fully immersive VR and MR, players will experience an epic Star Wars story from a bold new perspective. Arcade Mode : transforms the player’s physical space into a holotable-style racing arena where high-speed podraces are controlled from a top-down view. Each track features multiple paths to the finish line providing fast, replayable fun for fans of classic arcade gameplay.

: transforms the player’s physical space into a holotable-style racing arena where high-speed podraces are controlled from a top-down view. Each track features multiple paths to the finish line providing fast, replayable fun for fans of classic arcade gameplay. Playset Mode: invites players to unleash their creativity in a dynamic sandbox from a galaxy far, far away. Using unlockable digital action figures, including vehicles and iconic characters, fans can populate their physical environment and stage their own Star Wars stories.

What’s more, the game features a cast of recognizable voice talent too, including Fin Argus (Queer as Folk), Greg Proops (Whose Line is it Anyway?), Lilimar Hernandez (Inside Out 2), Lewis MacLeod (Star Wars: Episode 1), and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live).

Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset is set to launch on October 7th on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S, priced at $19.99. You can wishlist the game here.