ILMxLAB today announced that Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, the studio’s next VR project in the Star Wars universe, is coming exclusively to Quest next month. A second episode is said to arrive sometime in 2021.

ILMxLAB announced in an Oculus blogpost today that Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is launching on the Quest platform on November 19th, 2020.

The studio has also released a new trailer which shows a lot more action, story, and characters than we’ve seen before. Check it out below:

The studio further announced that Frank Oz, the puppeteer and original voice actor for Yoda, will be reprising his role as the pint-sized Jedi Master.

In addition to Oz’s reprisal of Yoda, C-3PO will be voiced by series original actor Anthony Daniels. Star Wars voice actor veteran Matthew Wood is also playing Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot, Mub.

It was revealed earlier this summer that Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Star Wars Resistance) is set to play Seezelslak, an Azumel bartender. Debra Wilson (Mad TV, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) is voicing Tara Rashin, a Quarren pirate and leader of the local Guavian Death Gang working on Batuu.

In the experience, you take on the role of a droid repair technician. Following a crash landing on Batuu as a result of a pirate attack, you find yourself swept up into a new adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Chatting with Seezelslak in his cantina, you’ll find yourself transported to other locations and times in the Star Wars galaxy, spurred on by his penchant for telling tall tales.