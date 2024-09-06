Serial modder Luke Ross has released a new VR mod for the PC version of Star Wars Outlaws (2024).

Ross has been keeping up with the latest game releases it seems. Released only on August 30th, you can now play Star Wars Outlaws in VR.

Granted, the 6DOF mod uses gamepad and not VR controllers as such, and is probably best played in third-person, although you can adjust the camera to give some pretty great first-person views.

Check out YouTuber ‘Lord Beardsteak’ below make their away around Tatooine, showing off some the game’s impressive open-world environments:

If you haven’t had a chance to jump into Star Wars Outlaws, here’s how Ubisoft describes it:

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

Like with many of Luke Ross’ R.E.A.L. VR mods, you’ll have to join their Patreon to get access, which starts at $10 per month. Once you join the Patreon, you’ll find documentation on how to install the mods (basically drag and drop) as well as suggested specs. Spoiler: you’ll need a beefy rig for almost any of Ross’ mods.

Ross is known for offering retroactive VR support for a host of PC games, including Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and Cyberpunk 2077 to name a few.

Earlier, Ross also modded a number of Rockstar Games titles, including GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mafia II, however due to a dispute with the studio many of have been removed from the project’s Patreon, although continue to be available on GitHub.