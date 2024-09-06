Serial modder Luke Ross has released a new VR mod for the PC version of Star Wars Outlaws (2024).

Ross has been keeping up with the latest game releases it seems. Released only on August 30th, you can now play Star Wars Outlaws in VR.

Granted, the 6DOF mod uses gamepad and not VR controllers as such, and is probably best played in third-person, although you can adjust the camera to give some pretty great first-person views.

Check out YouTuber ‘Lord Beardsteak’ below make their away around Tatooine, showing off some the game’s impressive open-world environments:

If you haven’t had a chance to jump into Star Wars Outlaws, here’s how Ubisoft describes it:

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

Like with many of Luke Ross’ R.E.A.L. VR mods, you’ll have to join their Patreon to get access, which starts at $10 per month. Once you join the Patreon, you’ll find documentation on how to install the mods (basically drag and drop) as well as suggested specs. Spoiler: you’ll need a beefy rig for almost any of Ross’ mods.

Ross is known for offering retroactive VR support for a host of PC games, including Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and Cyberpunk 2077 to name a few.

Earlier, Ross also modded a number of Rockstar Games titles, including GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mafia II, however due to a dispute with the studio many of have been removed from the project’s Patreon, although continue to be available on GitHub.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    This guy still charging for his mods?
    LMAO.
    Disney, where you at?

    • ViRGiN

      Effort deserves reward, do I work for free? Perhaps I'm claiming social and just sit all day in my bedroom trollololing, demonstrating all the hallmarks of a incel- yeah, that sounds about right.

      • ViRGiN

        vrchat moment

      • korgen

        "Effort deserves reward"… My ass !!
        Mods are supposed to be free, is that so hard to understand ?
        Luke Ross is a fucking scam that make a lot of money on the game developper's back. Don't be surprised if some day editors forbid mods bcs of rats like Ross.

        • david vincent

          Even worse, you have to pay Ross again each time one of your game is updated and breaks its mod

      • Storymode Chronicles

        Forget to change to your sock puppet?

        • ViRGiN

          it's an imposter

          • Storymode Chronicles

            Ah, so it is. I wonder, if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, what is identity theft?

          • ViRGiN

            Some people are just mad I told them the truth about Valve not being interested in VR at all years ago, and they are all feeling it now. Super hard to swallow red pills.

          • Storymode Chronicles

            Well, that can't be it because Valve is not a cohesive organization capable of collective action. It can be neither interested nor disinterested in something, but only a hive of incongruous parts capable of serendipidously coalescing to almost accidentally create a consumer product.

            One of the charms of being an organization with no managers. I'm sure somewhere in the bowels of Valve there's a few nerds whose greatest passion is creating the coolest VR tech on earth, perhaps Deckard or some such, but only history will tell if it ever bubbles to the surface as anything real.

  • Shad Daffucup

    I'd rather strap a hungry rat to my face than subject it to this trash fire excuse for a game. No thank you.

  • eadVrim

    The best 2D game to VR mod I have tried so far is Resident Evil Praydog Mod

  • 3872Orcs

    Very tempting! But I preferably want the game on Steam, so I'll try and hold back and wait.

    I love that we have all these options now with the general flat2vr modding community, including Luke Ross and UEVR. This has somewhat made up for the big game studios and publishers ditching us or downright ignoring the VR players. Now I get to play their games anyway! :)

  • david vincent

    Yay, a clunky VR mod for a clunky game…

    • VRDeveloper – The real sigma

      Agora voce pode experienciar a falta de polimento dos jogos da Ubisoft em 3D, e voces ainda reclamam por pagar?, ainda mais pra jogar um jogo que de acordo com a propria Ubisoft é: "AAAA 4A GAME!!!"

  • spirr9986

    If it's something I like and want, I by no means do not mind paying for it. (one time Fee) But to have to pay someone a monthly fee. No way Jose

    • ViRGiN

      Keeping mods like this behind paywall is no-no; optional donations should be encouraged.

      But I guess Luke Ross is not an idiot, and he knows that among PCVR crowd that if something is free, people won't donate.