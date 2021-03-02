‘Star Wars Pinball’ Coming to All Major VR Headsets Next Month, Trailer Here

Star Wars Pinball (2013) has been available on console, mobile, and PC for a while now. Developers Zen Studios recently announced the game is being adapted to VR for all major headsets, and it’s landing next month.

Star Wars Pinball VR not only includes eight pinball tables, but also mini-games and plenty of familiar faces. You’ll also be able to “build the ultimate fan cave,” the studio says in an Oculus blogpost.

The Mandalorian table (full list below) is also said to include story-based missions where you take on bounties, pursue targets, find the Child, and fight Imperial troopers and Moff Gideon.

Star Wars Pinball VR is launching on Oculus Quest, PSVR, and SteamVR headsets on April 29th.

Zen Studios is well known for its Pinball FX franchise games; over the years the studio has created a number of Star Wars table DLC for its most recent iteration, Pinball FX3 (2017). The studio is also no stranger to VR, as it’s also released Pinball FX2 VR for SteamVR headsets, PSVR, and Oculus Quest.

Pinball Tables