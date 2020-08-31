‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ Gameplay Trailer Reveals More Single Player Action

There’s almost a month to go before before Star Wars: Squadrons lands on PSVR and SteamVR headsets, and you may be wondering how the space dogfighter will appeal to people who aren’t strictly coming for its online multiplayer. EA has published a new trailer that shows off some of the game’s single player mode now as well.

The single player mode sweeps you through a conflict between the shattered post-Return of the Jedi-era Empire and the newly-created Republic, putting you in the perspective of pilots on both sides. You’ll get a chance to fly all eight of the game’s star fighters, which we’re hoping provides players with enough action to keep it from feeling like a big tutorial.

Although the new trailer puts a heavy emphasis on gussied-up theatrics and cutscenes, there’s a bit of gameplay here too about half way through the video.

EA’s Motive Studios shows off an early Imperial mission where you fly a TIE fighter and eliminate perimeter defenses on your way to escort another ship to a jump point. It also highlights a bit of the game’s post and pre-mission chats with NPCs, and mentions bombing runs and ambush missions too.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to launch on October 2nd for $40 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are now available.