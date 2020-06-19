Star Wars: Squadrons is coming to PC, consoles, and VR headsets on October 2nd. And while we got our first look at gameplay of the upcoming dogfighter in a special premier last night, it’s still not entirely clear what’s at stake for VR players.

The game’s creative director Ian Frazier sat down with Gamespot in a video chat where he touched upon subjects like the game’s progression system, the choice to nix microtransactions, and what sort of difficulty levels there will be across both the single and multiplayer modes. Because the game can be played entirely in VR though, Frazier dedicated some time to talking about the game’s VR implementation.

“I personally prefer VR because of the immersion factor, but playing in VR is more like being a real pilot, and being a real pilot is hard,” Frazier told Gamespot.

Frazier explained that some of the game’s ships—notably the very open X-wing and the comparatively closed TIE Fighter—create some natural bottlenecks for players. The X-wing offers a much more open canopy, which in turn gives the player more things to focus on, and viceversa.

“Being aware of all your instrumentation, physical space—it’s very challenging for many players, so we found that 2D, and/or being in an Imperial ship, [those things] kind of counterbalance what you’re losing and what you’re gaining in terms of focus,” Frazier continued.

Still, it’s clear VR players will have some material advantage over players on traditional monitors. The deadly combination of a VR headset and HOTAS setup in capable hands may be a boon for players with the stomach for twisty-turny action, best exemplified by what Frazier calls ‘drifting’, or using the ship’s airbrake to make a tight, sudden maneuver.

The lack of VR motion controllers would be a blow to in-cockpit immersion though, however Frazier says that players will be able to turn off HUD elements and rely on the ship’s interior instrumentation—a VR-native design choice if there ever was one.

While we’re still waiting to see the VR mode action from inside a headset, it’s heartening to hear that VR seems to have always been a part of the game plan with Squadrons.

EA’s Montreal-based Motive Studio says they specifically took learnings from Starfighter Assault and the Rogue One: VR Mission at the beginning of the game’s development. Frazier calls his team’s work like “standing on the shoulders of giants,” as Criterion were the first to implement VR in EA’s Frosbite engine with Rogue One: VR Mission.

“If [Criterion] hadn’t done that, this would have been a whole lot harder for us to build. The whole ‘standing on the shoulders of giants’ thing, it’s very much a big part of the outstanding work that team did to make this game possible.”

Star Wars: Squadrons is slated to launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, priced at $40. You can check out the gameplay trailer below.

  • gothicvillas

    done right EA may redeem themselves (partly)

    • brubble

      EA isnt the developer. If the game is great and isnt a corporate sh*t-show its hardly worth the soapbox.

      • Raphael

        EA is the publisher and I believe this is the first VR under their logo so it’s still significant. Battlefield is made by Dice… published via EA.

  • namekuseijin

    > turn off HUD elements and rely on the ship’s interior instrumentation

    that’s good because the ship’s interior instrumentation *IS* real life HUD

    NMS got that right in the VR implementation

    anyway, this mind-blowing release is a day one buy

    • Adrian Meredith

      Considering the pilots (at least tie fighters) wear helmets its not unreasonable to have huds inplanted into them

    • Orogogus

      Real life pilots have HUDs and HMDs, though.

  • brubble

    Neat-o! This might be the game that makes me buy a HMD.

    • dmbfk

      neat-o? how is life in 1958? swell!

      • bud01

        The Amazing Cars back then and simpler way of life.
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFBCHQJBkB8

        What an amazing women!
        Neat-o! :-)

        • Sean

          You know most people would think it was a lot safer in the US back in 1958. However, the number of violent crimes per 100,000 people is as low these last couple years as it was in the late 50’s. I always remind my parents of that when they talk about much safer it was when they were children.

          • MosBen

            And, you know, the whole Jim Crow era thing, plus the Cold War.

      • brubble

        HAHA See you at the malt shop!

    • Raphael

      If you didn’t buy one for the wealth of content VR already has then you ain’t buying one for this game.

      • brubble

        Wealth of content? I can count how many games I find worthwhile on one hand.

        • Raphael

          Yeah, and that seems a perfectly rational sentence to you, right? I’ve been using VR since 2006 and I’ve had discussions with hundreds of people on the subject. I can only count a few occassions where someone claimed “VR had no good games”.

          You and VR are a divorce waiting to happen. I’d save yourself the trouble and stay away from it. In fact… what are you even doing wasting time on road to VR?

          I mean… here you are on the best VR website that provides a great insight into whats available… and you dismiss almost everything as not worthwhile.

          I can tell you that IF you did buy VR… you’d be one of those ranting and complaining about a whole lot of “issues” and then after a month or so you’d start bragging to people how your VR is “gathering dust”. I really could write a book on the various personality types who are never happy and how everything is a disappointment.

  • A VR Enthusiast

    Cannot wait!

  • mfx

    Nice but bit low end graphics.

    Cockpit could have more details at least.

    • sfmike

      Star Wars displays have always been low end 80’s style graphics. It’s traditional.

      • mfx

        I was more talking about the details of the hardware part of the cockpit, no the screens. I would like DCS F18 level of detail minimum basically.
        Since it’s an element that is always on front of the player, it’s important to have it made really really well.

        • Andrew Jakobs

          But looking at the trailer, nothing really looks ultrarealistic, so in that regard it’s a decent cockpit (but we’ll have to see some real action and long shots of that).. Looking at the DCS F18 it looks really cool, but in honesty I still think, in a modern/’futuristic’ vehicle you don’t need so much controls.

          • Raphael

            True… take a look at how the next gen mil aircraft are going… F35, F22 and even more so with the British Tempest… the cockpit of the Tempest is very bare. Just a large display and most information displayed in AR.

  • Trip

    I’m super excited about this. Quick point, not implementing VR controllers will not hamper immersion if you can do everything with HOTAS buttons and HATs. Elite Dangerous nailed that bit, there is no breaking of immersion whatsoever when using a decent HOTAS (or in my case a variation of a HOSAS+Pedals).

    • Andrew Jakobs

      But in the near future this would be really good if complemented with handtracking.

      • Trip

        Agree, not just for this but for all sims I want to actually be able to see my hands and arms moving when I move them irl.

  • It’s like EVE Valkyrie, but not a dead Oculus game! Ready for the Hype Train on this one! :D

  • Warscent

    But will it be woke enough?

  • Warscent

    Yes it will! That trailer checks all the woke boxes ! Count me in!

  • I would love to get a copy to test the ‘Index Stick’ mount for the Valve Index Controller that I have been working on for my own projects “Ascent: Eagle Has Left the Moon” and “Lunar Wars.” I created it because I wanted the best of both worlds. To interactively be able to manipulate the vast array of switches and DSKY in the Lunar Module, but quickly go into a “joystick” mode. From this came the idea of using what I think is the best controller for interactivity in VR — the Valve Index Controller and heavily spring loaded magnetic mount to allow for a joystick like experience that can be removed rapidly with a quick pull and allow you to use it for interacting with other VR controls. Of course two of these could be used for left/right joystick like controls.

    Waiting for my latest prototype to come with a PTFE coated ball & socket for smooth operation. The neodymium magnets are embedded in a very thin strip of plastic with 3M VHB bonding tape attached to the bottom that you apply to the location where the USB-C receptacle is located on the Index Controller. It will have the a cutout for the single infrared sensor it blocks preventing any occlusion to the lighthouse laser emission. A version could be made to allow for charging as well.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a40921f546662d46d6a2cd1dbf2123585797b54e7abb6b3cbabc0419dec44d79.png https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f96a8f699084baba41be568cda051a7fab467fb2b4ba5a3d8b680606174344f8.png https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b1a1f9ff2f51c2968da872536b6e7ba227073790c486509c447560a5a8a72614.png

  • Taurus

    Noob question but would a title like this be available on the Quest ?