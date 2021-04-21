ILMxLAB and Oculus today announced that Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge Part II is coming to Quest later this year.

Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge (2020) launched on Quest in November 2020, bringing with it an action-adventure experience that puts you in middle of a conflict between space pirates. You need to recover some very important (and very recognizable) stolen droids, blast away at enemy pirates, and scrounge for all manner of loot. You’re not a Jedi, but you do have a jet pack.

Although it’s only a drip of information for now, ILMxLab has revealed two new characters coming to the series. The first is ‘Dok-Ondar’, a visitor from the Den of Antiquities, seen on the right. On the left is his trusty translation droid, seen ostensibly helping his Ithorian pal hashing out a deal in Seezelslak’s Cantina.

If this installment is anything like the first, we’re likely to see a steady drip of information come out as we get closer to launch.

The series is said to conclude after its fourth installment. ILMXLab says to “[k]eep an eye out for more details as we prepare for launch later this year.”