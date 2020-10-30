‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR’ to Feature Yoda in ‘Temple of Darkness’ Tale, Trailer Here

ILMxLAB is bringing it’s next VR experience, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, exclusively to Quest on November 19th. Now the studio has given us another look at a standalone story in the game that focuses on the exploits of none other than Master Yoda himself.

Dubbed ‘Temple of Darkness’, the story in Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is set “hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” the studio says in an Oculus blog post.

In the Quest-exclusive experience, you take on the role of a droid repair technician who’s crash landed on Batuu as a result of a pirate attack. Transported by the many tales woven by the bartender Seezelslak (played by SNL’s Bobby Moynihan), you step into the role of Jedi Padawan Ady Sun’Zee (voiced by Ellie Araiza) during the High Republic era to work alongside Master Yoda. Yes, that’s actually the original series voice actor and puppeteer Frank Oz you’re hearing in the trailer.

Like all good Padawans, you must confront the darkness that lies within—both literally inside the temple and yourself.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is headed to the Oculus Store for Quest on November 19th. If you haven’t checked out the official trailer, you can see that here.