Virtual Pet Simulator ‘Stay: Forever Home’ Launches on Quest in April, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

VR pet simulator Stay: Forever Home is officially coming to Quest in April, bringing its loveable canine companion ‘Ember’ to both virtual and mixed reality. 

Developer Windup Minds says Stay: Forever Home blends AR, VR, and unscripted AI to create a realistic companion that is unique to each player, resulting in a game that “loves you back.”

Here’s how the studio describes Ember, the star of the show:

A magical friend – who won’t dig holes in your backyard. Ember’s not your average pet! She weaves delight into your life and invites you to share her extraordinary world.

Imagine a pet that’s uniquely yours, responding to your care and attention in surprising ways. With Ember, you’re not just adopting a virtual pet; you’re going on an extraordinary journey of connection and discovery – and where to find the treats.

Launching on Quest 3/S and Quest Pro, the game doesn’t have an exact release date yet beyond its April launch window. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on the Horizon Store.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Jeff

    The footage looks pretty rough, to be honest. Very choppy frame rate, jittery animation, super low detail, jittery shading. It's a little disheartening to see this kind of stuff in a VR showcase in 2025.

    The Niantic pet simulator (I forget what it was called), while only a tech demo, seems to show a lot more promise since MR brings it into your real life.