Virtual Pet Simulator ‘Stay: Forever Home’ Launches on Quest in April, Trailer Here

VR pet simulator Stay: Forever Home is officially coming to Quest in April, bringing its loveable canine companion ‘Ember’ to both virtual and mixed reality.

Developer Windup Minds says Stay: Forever Home blends AR, VR, and unscripted AI to create a realistic companion that is unique to each player, resulting in a game that “loves you back.”

Here’s how the studio describes Ember, the star of the show:

A magical friend – who won’t dig holes in your backyard. Ember’s not your average pet! She weaves delight into your life and invites you to share her extraordinary world. Imagine a pet that’s uniquely yours, responding to your care and attention in surprising ways. With Ember, you’re not just adopting a virtual pet; you’re going on an extraordinary journey of connection and discovery – and where to find the treats.

Launching on Quest 3/S and Quest Pro, the game doesn’t have an exact release date yet beyond its April launch window. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on the Horizon Store.