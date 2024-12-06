‘Stay: Forever Home’ is Bringing a Loveable Little Mixed Reality Canine Pal to Quest Next Year

Indie studio Windup Minds have finally announced its long-awaited virtual pet simulator, Stay: Forever Home, bringing a cute little canine friend to Quest in early 2025.

The studio says Stay: Forever Home blends AR, VR, and unscripted AI to create a more realistic pet companion that is unique to each player, resulting in what it calls a game that “loves you back.”

1 of 3

Built by a team of veteran VR developers behind Meta’s Bogo and First Steps demos, Stay: Forever Home centers around ‘Ember’, a magical canine pal which lives by your side in mixed reality, but can also take you through a door to a charming virtual reality environment for a walk, game of fetch, treats, and maybe “a little mischief” the studio teases.

There’s no launch date yet beyond the “early 2025” release window. In the meantime, you can wishlist it now on the Horizon Store for Quest 2/3/Pro.

The studio is also calling on interested users to join Stay: Forever Home’s Discord (invite link), where it’s organizing Alpha tests (sign-up form) before launch next year, noting there are limited spots available.