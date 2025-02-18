The year’s first VR Games Showcase is getting ready to kick off, coming March 11th and promising a load of VR game reveals, updates and new trailers.

The livestream event promises to include new look at Hitman: World of Assassination running on PSVR 2, Roboquest VR, and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR, as well as new game announcements from Flat2VR Studios.

Slated to offer the “biggest line-up yet” of XR games, VR Games Showcase has a pretty high bar to beat since last year’s event, which included reveals of Trombone Champ: Unflattened, FlatOut VR, and the Arizona Sunshine Remake.

“It’s fantastic to be back with our second VR Games Showcase,” said Jamie Feltham, CEO, The VR Showcase. “The support for the show is stronger than ever, with some incredible surprises in store. Whether you already have a headset or are interested in picking one up, VRGS is sure to have something for you.”

The VR Games Showcase takes place on March 11th at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET (local time here), coming to YouTube and TikTok Live.