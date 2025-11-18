Last week Valve revealed Steam Frame, the company’s new VR headset. Somewhat lost in the deluge of information is the existence of an ‘ergonomic kit’ which will improve comfort with the addition of a top strap and knuckles-style controller straps. Additionally, the headset’s modular design means the entire headstrap, facepad, and battery can be replaced with DIY mods or third-party accessories.

Optional Comfort Kit for Steam Frame

My hands-on preview of Steam Frame was more than 3,000 words… so I can’t exactly fault people for not catching all the details revealed therein. One that I wanted to point out is that Steam Frame is using a soft strap and lacks a top strap. Though the decision has its upsides (like portability and reduced weight), it also has some ergonomic downsides, as I explained:

On one hand, Frame smartly distributes its weight around the head by mounting the battery on the back of the strap. And while this would normally be a smart idea for counterbalancing the front portion of the headset… Frame has a soft strap and no top strap, which means the rear battery weight can’t actually do anything to counterbalance the front of the headset. I’ve literally never come across a VR headset to date that’s more comfortable with a soft strap than a rigid strap. Nor have I found one that doesn’t get notably more comfortable when a top strap is added. Considering Index had both a rigid strap and a top strap, it’s surprising to see Valve take this tactic with Frame. It feels like they wanted to get the on-paper weight down as low as possible, even if it meant a less comfortable headset overall. And there’s another bothersome issue with Frame’s use of a soft strap (and lack of top strap). To tighten the headstrap, you need to use both hands to pull the strap on each side. But clearly this means you don’t have a third hand available to hold the lenses in the ideal spot while you tighten the strap. That means that putting on the headset usually involves looking toward the floor so the rear part of the strap can keep the headset… well, on your head while you’re tightening the thing. It’s an awkward dance that could have been avoided by using a ratcheting dial so the strap could be more easily tightened with one hand.

Luckily, Valve has anticipated that some people may prefer some different ergonomic options. The company plans to sell an optional ‘ergonomic kit’ for the headset which will include a top strap for Steam Frame.

The ergonomic kit will also include straps for the controllers which can be tightened around the hand similar to the Index controllers. This allows the user to open their hand fully without dropping the controller.

Valve hasn’t announced the price for the Steam Frame ergonomic kit just yet, but we’re hoping it’ll land under $50 (considering it’s just some fabric, padding, and velcro) in the box.

While I wish the top strap was included with the headset right out of the box, it’s at least we know there will be a straightforward, official option to add it.

Modularity for Ergonomic Overhauls

And if a top strap still doesn’t cut it, you can strip Steam Frame down to its ‘core module’ and replace literally everything else (the strap, speakers, facepad, and battery). A few sliding latches are what connect the core module to the default facepad and strap.

Valve itself hasn’t committed to offering any complete headstrap replacements, but the company says it plans to release detailed models and schematics for Steam Frame to help developers and modders build their own.