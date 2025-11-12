Steam Frame, Valve’s next VR headset, has been announced, but the company has yet to reveal the price. However, the company says its goal is for Frame to be cheaper than its first VR headset.
Steam Frame has finally been revealed and is planned for launch in early 2026, but Valve says it hasn’t been given a price for the headset just yet. However, during an interview the company told Road to VR that it expects the price of Steam Frame to be ‘cheaper than Index’, without offering much more detail.
I take this ‘cheaper than Index’ statement to mean cheaper than the $1,000 ‘full kit’ cost of Index, which included the headset, controllers, and two tracking beacons. The Index headset alone, however, costs $500.
Although Steam Frame includes ‘less’ in the box than Index (because it doesn’t require external tracking beacons)—and therefore might seem like it shouldn’t cost as much as Index—it actually includes quite a bit more in the headset itself. Unlike Index, Steam Frame has an on-board Snapdragon processor, RAM, SSD, and battery. That’s in addition to more advanced optics and displays. For that reason, it makes sense to expect that Steam Frame’s price could land under $1,000, but maybe not by much.
