The Steam Summer Sale is here and runs through July 9th. For the first time the event puts Half-Life: Alyx on sale, bringing the price down to $45 (25% discount), and you’ll get another $5 off Alyx or any other purchase over $30. Heaps more VR games like Boneworks, Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Vacation Simulator, Until You Fall, and Pavlov VR are on sale too.

Half-Life: Alyx launched just a few months ago and was quickly crowned as one of VR’s best games to date [our review]. If its critical acclaim wasn’t enough to make you pull the trigger, Alyx is now on sale for the first time during the Steam Summer Sale. You’ll save 25% on the game, and an extra $5 on any purchase of $30 or more thanks to the ‘Road Trip Special’ deal that’s part of the Summer Sale.

The Steam Summer Sale has also brought discounts to hundreds of other VR titles. Here’s a handful that caught our eye:

You can see the complete list of VR games discounted for the Steam Summer Sale here.