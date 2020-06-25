The Steam Summer Sale is here and runs through July 9th. For the first time the event puts Half-Life: Alyx on sale, bringing the price down to $45 (25% discount), and you’ll get another $5 off Alyx or any other purchase over $30. Heaps more VR games like BoneworksWalking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Vacation Simulator, Until You Fall, and Pavlov VR are on sale too.

Half-Life: Alyx launched just a few months ago and was quickly crowned as one of VR’s best games to date [our review]. If its critical acclaim wasn’t enough to make you pull the trigger, Alyx is now on sale for the first time during the Steam Summer Sale. You’ll save 25% on the game, and an extra $5 on any purchase of $30 or more thanks to the ‘Road Trip Special’ deal that’s part of the Summer Sale.

The Steam Summer Sale has also brought discounts to hundreds of other VR titles. Here’s a handful that caught our eye:

SEE ALSO
11 Indie VR Gems You Should Absolutely Consider Playing & Supporting

You can see the complete list of VR games discounted for the Steam Summer Sale here.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR