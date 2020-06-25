The Steam Summer Sale is here and runs through July 9th. For the first time the event puts Half-Life: Alyx on sale, bringing the price down to $45 (25% discount), and you’ll get another $5 off Alyx or any other purchase over $30. Heaps more VR games like Boneworks, Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Vacation Simulator, Until You Fall, and Pavlov VR are on sale too.
Half-Life: Alyx launched just a few months ago and was quickly crowned as one of VR’s best games to date [our review]. If its critical acclaim wasn’t enough to make you pull the trigger, Alyx is now on sale for the first time during the Steam Summer Sale. You’ll save 25% on the game, and an extra $5 on any purchase of $30 or more thanks to the ‘Road Trip Special’ deal that’s part of the Summer Sale.
The Steam Summer Sale has also brought discounts to hundreds of other VR titles. Here’s a handful that caught our eye:
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – $20 (33% discount)
- VTOL VR – $22 (25% discount)
- Until You Fall – $12 (40% discount)
- Red Matter – $16 (35% discount)
- Carly and the Reaperman – $10 (50% discount)
- Final Assault – $15 (50% discount)
- Pavlov VR – $15 (40% discount)
- Vacation Simulator – $24 (20% discount)
- Electronauts – $5 (75% discount)
- Onward – $12 (50% discount)
- Boneworks – $24 (20% discount)
- Superhot VR – $17 (32% discount)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – $32 (20% discount)
You can see the complete list of VR games discounted for the Steam Summer Sale here.