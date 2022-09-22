Fast Travel Reveals ‘Stellaris’ VR Game ‘Ghost Signal’ for Quest 2, Coming in 2023

Fast Travel Games today revealed a new VR roguelite set in the universe of Stellaris (2016), the critically acclaimed PC title. Called Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, the single player strategy game is slated to arrive on Meta Quest 2 sometime in early 2023.

Like the PC game from Paradox Interactive, Ghost Signal lets you captain your own spaceship and explore the universe, this time in search of the enigmatic Ghost Signal.

It’s fundamentally a single player game, although while you scan exotic creatures for your logbook and conduct research in multiple tech trees, you can also scavenge other players’ deserted ships for valuables, giving it a sort of eerie asynchronous multiplayer element.

1 of 5

Fast Travel Games—also known for VR titles Apex Construct, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, and Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife—says the game will also let you meet mysterious aliens, encounter planet-sized creatures and engage in dynamic space battles.

“For years Stellaris has captivated players with its vast and wondrous universe,” said Christopher Smith, Lead Game Designer at Fast Travel Games. “Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game takes that universe and brings it closer like never before while giving players a completely new way of experiencing it. Both fans and newcomers are sure to discover something special among the stars in this virtual reality roguelite take.”

The game is said to include:

Roguelite gameplay where no journey is in vain

Alien species to battle or befriend

Heavy artillery to fend off monstrous creatures or defeat enemy armadas

Powerful upgrades such as freeze rays, atomic missiles, and dragon companions

Randomized maps, daily challenges, and leaderboards

Like Guardians Frontline, an upcoming strategic VR shooter announced Fast Travel and VirtualAge Games, there’s no definite launch date yet beyond the stated ‘early 2023’ window. That however matches the expected release of PSVR 2, so it’s possible the veteran VR studio is looking also support Sony’s next-gen VR headset too.