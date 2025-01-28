‘Superhot VR’ Spiritual Successor ‘COLD VR’ Gets New February Launch Date

COLD VR was supposed to launch on January 21st, but was delayed last minute by developer ALLWARE and publisher Perp Games, which maintained it still needed a little more polish. Now the studios have announced the game’s new, definitive launch date: February 11th.

Couched as a spiritual successor to smash-hit game Superhot VR, Cold VR aims to serve up time-distorting action, albeit flipping the script somewhat.

Like Superhot, Cold VR’s movement mechanic is all about how movement interacts with the game clock; when you move, time actually slows, forcing you to think quick on your feet and never take too long to figure out your next move, otherwise the game’s enemies speed up.

Cold VR is coming first to Quest and PC VR headsets, available over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2/3/Pro and Steam for PC VR headsets, priced at $20.

The studio says its also bringing the game to PSVR 2 “soon,” which we tend to believe since you can already wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store.