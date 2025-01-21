COLD VR, one of the most promising spiritual successors to smash-hit game Superhot VR, isn’t arriving today as previously planned, with developer ALLWARE and publisher Perp Games maintaining it still needs a little more time in the oven.

Slated to launch today, January 21st, Cold VR is headed first to Quest and PC VR headsets, and to PSVR 2 at a later date.

Now the studios say they’re delaying the launch “for a week or two,” adding that they’ll post updates soon to show it off working on Quest.

Perp Games announced the news on X, stating that the studios need “some more time to polish the game so it’s exactly how we envisioned!”

Like Superhot VR, Cold VR is all about how time influences movement, although it’s effectively inverting Superhot’s movement mechanic by making time move when you stay still, forcing you to be quick on your feet. Taking a breather isn’t recommended, because the AI speeds up whenever you’re stationary.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Cold VR on all platforms, available over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2/3/Pro, Steam for PC VR headsets and the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, where it’s priced at $20.