Now that Facebook has released App Lab, its unmoderated outlet for Quest apps, more studios are taking advantage of the ability to easily publish their demos for direct download, and Synth Riders just joined its ranks.

There’s only a few game demos on the official Oculus Store for Quest, and decidedly many more on the unofficial store, SideQuest.

Developers Kluge Interactive first made the demo for it infectious rhythm game Synth Riders on SideQuest in November 2020, but now you can download the demo directly through App Lab.

If you’ve never played, Synth Riders is a VR rhythm game in the same vein of Beat Saber, however it puts an emphasis on freestyle dancing and getting into flow state as you connect with incoming orbs to the beat. And like Beat Saber, there’s a load of DLC music to download, albeit much more focused on synth wave instead of EDM.

Since Oculus doesn’t let you search directly for App Lab content, we tend to keep our eyes on both SideQuest itself and App Lab DB, the latter of which has a really straightforward listing and search function to find games solely hosted on App Lab. Simply type in ‘demo’ and you’ll pull up all of the available game demos for download.

Other great demos to try it before you buy it on App Lab include Smash Drums, 1976, Black Hole Pool, and Arcaxer.