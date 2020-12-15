Synth Riders (2019), the VR rhythm game for PC VR and Quest, is getting a new music pack soon that will feature British rock band Muse. Starting today, the game also includes a new update that brings some more competitive features to its multiplayer mode.

The game’s DLC featuring Muse will arrive in the ‘Synthwave Essentials 2′ music pack, scheduled to arrive on all platforms January 14th, 2021.

Today, developers Kluge Interactive also launched its free ‘Power-Ups’ update, bringing Mario Kart-style boosts and attacks to Synth Rider’s multiplayer mode, which lets up to 10 players virtually dance-off with built-in voice chat.

Launched in 2019, Synth Riders combines freestyle dancing with a Beat Saber-style game mechanic; instead of chopping blocks to the beat, you hit colored orbs and follow long chains of notes.

Now with ‘Power-Ups’, you’ll be able to use special effects to either help your progression through the song, or foil another player as they encounter seven stackable attacks. Attacks include:

Embiggen – turn the notes into beach balls

Warp – make competitors approach at an impossible speed

Invaders – flying aliens target the player with projectiles

“Power-Ups made our whole team smile and laugh during testing and we are excited to finally share them with our entire community,” said creative director Abraham Aguero Benzecri. “We hope our players will have lots of laughs and unforgettable moments playing Synth Riders multiplayer with their friends and family.”

‘Power-Ups’ is available for free on all supported platforms starting today, which includes cross-platform play via Steam, Oculus Quest (cross-buy with Rift), and Viveport.