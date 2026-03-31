‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is Officially Coming to VR Soon as a Co-op Location-based Experience

By
Scott Hayden
-
21

CD Projekt Red announced it’s working with Zero Latency VR to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to out-of-home VR destinations.

Zero Latency VR calls the forthcoming experience “based on the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” but built specifically for the company’s untethered, free-roam technology.

What’s more, the studios say they’re bringing the co-op experience to Zero Latency VR’s locations worldwide “soon”. At the time of this writing, Zero Latency VR operates over 140 locations across 30 countries

When it will release still isn’t clear. The studio says additional details about the experience will be announced at a later date.

Image courtesy CD Projekt, Zero Latency VR

In the trailer, we see running, gunning and team-based missions. Notably, multiplayer or any form of co-op isn’t available in Cyberpunk 2077 yet, making it the first time fans will be able to walk the streets of Night City together.

“It will allow players to physically move together through a shared space, offering a new way to explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” Zero Latency VR says. “This will be a self-contained experience capturing the atmosphere and style of Night City beyond its original screen-based format, as seen in the original video game.”

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This follows a controversy involving prolific VR modder Luke Ross, who removed his R.E.A.L. VR mod suite following a DMCA takedown issued by CD Projekt in January for seemingly breaking the TOS regarding paywalled fan content.

Although Ross has since partially reinstated the mod suite for free, it doesn’t come with support for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as a number of other games that could prove equally litigious due.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Peter vasseur

    What a joke, slam the one guy then turn around with this crap?

    • Yujujo69

      I would never go to this…seems like a dumb idea…I would however love to play a fully VR feature conplete version of CP2077 on my Index…

      • Peter vasseur

        Exactly

    • Nevets

      That's not how licensing works…

    • Bifingston

      One Guy who broke the rules.

      • Johna

        There are several assessments about "IF" he broke rules at all, but some guys like to shoot themselves in the foot.

  • zaelu

    Oh look! It moved… Nope… it's dead.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Booooh, boooh. They should add it (full vr support) as (paid) dlc to the original game. Not interested in location based VR.

    • Peter vasseur

      I’ll second that, would seep quite a bit I’d imagine.

  • STL

    Sell it on Steam! Otherwise – good luck have fun don’t die!

  • Oxi

    "Zero Latency VR calls the forthcoming experience “based on the world of Cyberpunk 2077,”"

    It's not Cyberpunk 77, it's just an experience in the setting.

  • Adkdave

    It makes sense now why they went after LR when they did, probably were negotiating this deal and had to make some commitment to Zero Latency that they would have exclusive rights to CP2077 in VR. If they didn’t take action knowing this mod existed and (arguably) in violation of their TOS they likely would not have been able to finalize this deal.

    I agree, these AAA defelopers should be charging a modest DLC fee to recoup costs associated with developing a VR mode for existing flat screen titles. Exclusive, VR only games can be great and potentially a better overall experience than 2D conversions but I don’t think the industry is in a place to support many AAA VR exclusives right now. Seems clear that Valve has come to this conclusion already.

  • Solid

    Finally getting an actual Cyberpunk 2077 VR experience, it's about time. Wait a minute *reads the fine print* ONLY AVAILABLE AT SPECIFIC VR ARCADES…

  • pixxelpusher

    Is this even a good financial decision? Because even running some guesstimated numbers, Cyberpunk has apparently sold over 35 million copies. If half of those were on PC, and if at an extremely conservative number you say 1% of that would be people into VR who would buy an official mod then you have around 175,000 people… but lets round it up to 200,000. So if they officially released that as a $20 DLC that added VR compatibility, they'd make an easy $4 million. Are they really going to make the same amount at some obscure location based VR arcade that wouldn't even exist in most peoples town and most would never have heard of?

    • Grzegorz Witek

      10% of that 1% will have PC hardware strong enough to run it in VR – 20,000 players.

      I think it will cost much more than $4m to make this good enough, so that toxic part of VR community could not call it trash.

      For example, what would they do with all that first person animations that auto-play? This would require some kind of hybrid solution that disables 6dof hands occasionaly. And what about gunplay? – massive work. Not to mention, VR will break 50% of the skill progression system/mechanics.

      • pixxelpusher

        Na, the 1% is already the amount of PCVR users that would have good enough hardware, I was already being very conservative. So 200K isn’t much, the actual number could be 400K users or more with VR. The point being is that some unknown obscure VR arcade that nobody has in their town isn’t going to make jack in comparison. No way they’ll make $4 million back and they still have to do all that same work you mentioned, even more in making it a multiplayer experience.

        • Grzegorz Witek

          I think you're getting it wrong. Zero Latency will build a CP2077-like experience using the same engine they are already using. It will have assets from the game addapted to what they need. Two or three weapons and a short 30min story. It's not the CP2077 game ported to VR.
          Idk, if 400k people have a 4070ti+ GPU plus a VR headset and are interested in playing the game. It's possible though.
          I wonder if existence of a VR version could sparkle interest and encourage people to invest money into hardware to play it.
          We've had no easy time for a high end gaming the last 5 years or so and it's not going to change soon.

  • Atlas

    This wouldn't be a April Fools joke would it?

  • Colin Bryant

    This is just a big backhand slap to Luke Ross. I will never buy another cdpr software again.

  • PerpetuallySkeptical

    Zero Latency did a really great job with their Far Cry experience, I'll definitely go back for Cyberpunk just to check it out. They can be kinda hard if you're trying to run it solo or with just one other person though, best to get a group together.

  • Actually really looking forward to this, Zero Latency is awesome!