‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is Officially Coming to VR Soon as a Co-op Location-based Experience

CD Projekt Red announced it’s working with Zero Latency VR to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to out-of-home VR destinations.

Zero Latency VR calls the forthcoming experience “based on the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” but built specifically for the company’s untethered, free-roam technology.

What’s more, the studios say they’re bringing the co-op experience to Zero Latency VR’s locations worldwide “soon”. At the time of this writing, Zero Latency VR operates over 140 locations across 30 countries

When it will release still isn’t clear. The studio says additional details about the experience will be announced at a later date.

In the trailer, we see running, gunning and team-based missions. Notably, multiplayer or any form of co-op isn’t available in Cyberpunk 2077 yet, making it the first time fans will be able to walk the streets of Night City together.

“It will allow players to physically move together through a shared space, offering a new way to explore the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” Zero Latency VR says. “This will be a self-contained experience capturing the atmosphere and style of Night City beyond its original screen-based format, as seen in the original video game.”

This follows a controversy involving prolific VR modder Luke Ross, who removed his R.E.A.L. VR mod suite following a DMCA takedown issued by CD Projekt in January for seemingly breaking the TOS regarding paywalled fan content.

Although Ross has since partially reinstated the mod suite for free, it doesn’t come with support for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as a number of other games that could prove equally litigious due.