‘Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow’ Comes to All Major VR Headsets in December, New Gameplay Here

Thief’s first ground-up VR game finally has a release date, bringing its immersive stealth-action to all major VR headsets on December 4th.

Developed by Maze Theory and published by Vertigo Games, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow arms you with a bow, a black jack, and some requisite sticky fingers, as you sneak past (or wallop) hulking guards on your way to treasures within.

In the stealthy boots of ‘Magpie’, a cunning thief orphaned by Baron Northcrest and shaped by the streets, you steal and evade the City’s forces as you discover the mystery behind an ancient artifact with a powerful legacy.

We went hands-on with Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow last month, and it appears to be everything promised on the tin. From our hour-long gameplay session, it focuses on multi-step, nestled objectives, all of them peppered with stealth interactions along the way.

What’s more, everything is built from the ground-up with VR immersion in mind, from scaling buildings and sneaking around hulking armored guards, to the sort of smartly designed object interaction you’d expect from a VR-native.

You can find Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and Steam for PC VR headsets. It’s currently available for pre-order for $27, a 10% discount off the $30 launch price.