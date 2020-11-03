When it comes to consumer VR headsets, gaming is clearly on of the most common use-cases. However, there are so many other things that are compelling and fun to do in VR. In this video and article, I share things you can do in VR other than gaming that I enjoy.

Cas & Chary Present Cas and Chary VR is a YouTube channel hosted by Netherland-based duo Casandra Vuong and Chary Keijzer who have been documenting their VR journeys since 2016. They share a curated selection of their content with extra insights for the Road to VR audience.

Play Instruments in VR

Some VR apps allow you to spawn instruments, like complete drum sets, out of thin air in front of you. This is great because it removes physical limitations like space and even noise that could annoy your neighbors!

Paradiddle is a great example for people who want to drum. It’s also pretty cool to see others drum entire covers using it.

If you have an Oculus Quest, there’s even a piano tutorial app available on SideQuest called VRTuos. It uses hand tracking and a real piano to teach you to play songs. If you’ve got a piano, you should try it! There’s also a VRTuos Pro version if you want unlock more features and support the developer.

Meditate in VR

For those looking for distraction-free relaxation after a heavy workday, try out meditation apps in VR. I’m not the type to meditate myself as I get distracted way too fast. However, it works better in VR for me, and even if it only lasts for five minutes, I feel rejuvenated after.

The apps I recommend checking out are Guided Meditation VR, theBlu, or for Quest NatureTreks VR. And check out Road to VR’s expansive list of relaxing games and experiences if you’re looking for even more ways to chill out in VR.

Attend VR Performance with Live Actors

Attending a virtual theater show was one of the best things to do this year. In The Under Presents, you could book a ticket to attend a 40 minutes live actor show based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest. This was with up to eight attendees, but we could only communicate by body language as we couldn’t speak to each other. The only person that spoke was the live actor who narrated and improvised the whole show. The actor had the power to spawn objects and put us in different environments. It was a magical experience.

Right now, The Under Presents does not have any shows running (though it still has much to explore), but keep an eye on the immersive theater VR space as I’m expecting to see more of this genre!

Watch Movies with Friends in VR

In Bigscreen, you can book tickets to 3D and non-3D movies and watch them together with friends in a big cinema. It’s like sitting in your own private theater! This is a great way to catch up with movies or hang out with friends that may be far away.

Attend VR Concerts

If you haven’t tried attending a VR concert yet, you should check out Wave. ‘Waves’ are live, interactive, and social concerts in a virtual environment where you’re able to connect with the artist and other fans in an immersive way. Currently, there are no shows available, but check out the recap of the Lindsey Stirling show to get a feel of what it’s like. There are also other experiences to explore inside the app, which you can download from Steam.

Work out in VR

Don’t like going to the gym? Then VR might be an excellent motivation to get more exercise as it is less boring, at least in my opinion. There are subscription-based apps like VZFit or Holofit that give you access to an app and tracker and allow you to bring an exercise bike or even an elliptical into your VR experience.

On Oculus Quest, you could try VRWorkout (on SideQuest) and Supernatural VR.

If you’re especially interested in VR fitness, check out our video & article on why working out in VR is a game-changer!

Co-work in VR

More and more VR apps are coming out that allow us to co-work innovatively. This may not work for all types of meetings but could be a nice change of environment for affairs like brainstorming sessions.

You can try it out with the free VR chatroom, Mozilla Hubs. It’s easy to use and doesn’t require an installation. All you need is to do is create and share a link for people to join. More apps you can check out are Immersed VR and Bigscreen.

Visit Your Your Old House & Travel Virtually in VR

With Google Earth VR, you can visit the whole world without leaving the comfort of your home. Imagine walking on the Great Wall Of China or climbing on top of a pyramid in Egypt. There are some things you can only do in VR. Unfortunately, this app isn’t available on Quest, but it has something close: Wander.

Design in VR (and even 3D print)

It’s much easier to create 3D models when you can use the whole environment and your hands instead of a mouse and keyboard. And if you know someone with a 3D printer, you could even bring some of your creations into the real world. Apps to try are Tilt Brush, Gravity Sketch, or Adobe Medium. After that, export it to your PC with 3D printer settings and print! There is something very fascinating about seeing something you made come to life this way.

Learn in VR

I believe VR experiences will make a significant impact in the educational sector in the future as learning in VR seems to stick much more than reading a book. If you want to get a feel of what this is like, there are great interactive learning apps available like National Geographic Explore VR and Anne Frank House VR. Or try a documentary, like Traveling While Black.

And that’s just a sample of what’s out there. Know any great non-gaming VR apps? Share your recommendations in the comments below!