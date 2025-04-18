Many of Rockstar’s most beloved titles have never gotten proper VR support, however modder ‘Holydh’ has now released a modified UEVR plugin for the PC version of GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (2021) that brings the updated 2004 classic to PC VR headsets.

The mod, called the ‘GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition – 6DoF UEVR Plugin’ brings full first-person VR along with 6DOF motion controls to the Steam version of the game. Holydh notes it doesn’t however work with the Epic Games Store or Rockstar launcher versions.

Based on the Unreal Engine VR (UEVR) plugin by ‘praydog’, the mod includes a number of new features that UEVR alone doesn’t. Without Holydh’s plugin, the game’s camera rotates by itself to follow CJ’s moves.

It also includes all on foot movements (crouch included), all vehicle driving (yes, also the jetpack), various camera comfort tweaks, auto-handling of UEVR camera settings for cutscenes, as well as motion controller-supported weapons. Sniper scopes also work, all of which allows the game to be played from start to finish in VR.

Check out the mod in action below, courtesy Holydh:

You can get Holydh’s mod over on Nexus Mods for free, which only requires a few hoops to jump through to make it work with the Steam version of the game. Outside of owning a copy of the Steam version, you’ll also need to Praydog’s UEVR Nightly 01042 build, which is conveniently linked in the Nexus Mods page.

As for required specs, some users report NVIDIA RTX 2080s working well with the mod, although it does come with several graphical settings to adjust too if you’re running an older GPU.

While the project is open-source, and available for copy and/or modify via GitHub, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two is known for having been fairly litigious with similar mods in the past. In 2022, Take-Two took down a slate of Luke Ross’ most popular Rockstar mods, including VR mods for GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mafia Definitive Edition.

Admittedly, the DMCA takedown wasn’t issued to Ross himself, but rather to Patreon, as the prolific modder was effectively releasing early access to the mods behind paid support tiers. That’s not the case with UEVR or Holydh’s plugin since it’s free, so it’s likely your best bet for long-term enjoyment of GTA: San Andreas on PC VR headsets.

Meanwhile, GTA: San Andreas has been delayed “indefinitely” on Quest, so don’t count on an official version coming to the standalone platform anytime soon.