Many of Rockstar’s most beloved titles have never gotten proper VR support, however modder ‘Holydh’ has now released a modified UEVR plugin for the PC version of GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (2021) that brings the updated 2004 classic to PC VR headsets.

The mod, called the ‘GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition – 6DoF UEVR Plugin’ brings full first-person VR along with 6DOF motion controls to the Steam version of the game. Holydh notes it doesn’t however work with the Epic Games Store or Rockstar launcher versions.

Based on the Unreal Engine VR (UEVR) plugin by ‘praydog’, the mod includes a number of new features that UEVR alone doesn’t. Without Holydh’s plugin, the game’s camera rotates by itself to follow CJ’s moves.

It also includes all on foot movements (crouch included), all vehicle driving (yes, also the jetpack), various camera comfort tweaks, auto-handling of UEVR camera settings for cutscenes, as well as motion controller-supported weapons. Sniper scopes also work, all of which allows the game to be played from start to finish in VR.

Check out the mod in action below, courtesy Holydh:

You can get Holydh’s mod over on Nexus Mods for free, which only requires a few hoops to jump through to make it work with the Steam version of the game. Outside of owning a copy of the Steam version, you’ll also need to Praydog’s UEVR Nightly 01042 build, which is conveniently linked in the Nexus Mods page.

As for required specs, some users report NVIDIA RTX 2080s working well with the mod, although it does come with several graphical settings to adjust too if you’re running an older GPU.

While the project is open-source, and available for copy and/or modify via GitHub, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two is known for having been fairly litigious with similar mods in the past. In 2022, Take-Two took down a slate of Luke Ross’ most popular Rockstar mods, including VR mods for GTA 5Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mafia Definitive Edition.

Admittedly, the DMCA takedown wasn’t issued to Ross himself, but rather to Patreon, as the prolific modder was effectively releasing early access to the mods behind paid support tiers. That’s not the case with UEVR or Holydh’s plugin since it’s free, so it’s likely your best bet for long-term enjoyment of GTA: San Andreas on PC VR headsets.

Meanwhile, GTA: San Andreas has been delayed “indefinitely” on Quest, so don’t count on an official version coming to the standalone platform anytime soon.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Peter vasseur

    So a company worth billions even close to trillions. Can’t get this done, but a bunch of people the same company would consider nobodies, did. Haha meta you suck!

    • Nevets

      Peter, what on Earth makes you think this is a matter of developer incompetence at Meta?

      • Andrey

        He never said anything about developers at Meta or their competence. He said that company with a *&^%load of money that even announced the port of the same game wasn't able to bring it to market. Obviously Meta's developers woudn't work on the port itself. Especially because looking at their recent flops with just Meta Quest updates (hello bricking the headsets with v74, problems with tracking and currently battery drain during standby mode!) if they would further divide their workforce for something other than headset's firmware… It would be a very hilarious disaster to witness.

    • The Rain in Spain’s Therapist

      There's a big difference between getting this game to run on a PC compared to the Quest. I'm sure on the Quest, it ended up being a ghost town.

      • Rayza

        It's a PS2 game with some minor enhancements, Quest 3 is plenty powerful enough to run it