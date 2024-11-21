‘Thrill of the Fight 2’ Brings Multiplayer Boxing Action to Quest Today, Now in Early Access

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

Halfbrick Studios and The Thrill of the Fight (2016) original creator Ian Fitz today released the long-awaited sequel to the popular boxing sim, available now on Quest in Early Access.

A fully-reimagined sequel to the original game, The Thrill of the Fight 2 is now live on Quest headsets, including Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest Pro.

While the original was all about PvE battles, the sequel is launching in Early Access today with one of the most anticipated features: online PvP boxing.

“This early release of the game will include only multiplayer modes, giving fans eager for online play the chance to jump in without delay,” Halfbrick Studios says. “Single player content and further improvements to multiplayer are in development and will be added over time during early access.”

The studio says development will continue into 2025 with the addition of single player content including competitive AI with dynamically generated behaviors and appearances, additional training modes, and more. Further updates will be released during Early Access that continue to add content and refinement to the full immersive experience of the game, the studio says.

As it is today, the game features customizable avatars, online PvP mode with skill-based matchmaking, and true-to-life physics for what the studio promises will be another “realistic boxing feel.”

The Thrill of the Fight 2 also comes along with a spectator camera, letting onlookers watch your matches with a ‘live sports’ style camera on a connected PC.

You can grab The Thrill of the Fight 2 on Quest today on the Horizon Store, priced at $10.

