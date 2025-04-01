‘Train Sim World’ Arrives on Quest, Letting You Take on the Mean Rails of New York City

Train Sim World is finally here on Quest, bringing its realistic train driving experience to VR for first time.

Called Train Sim World VR: New York, the game lets you become a train driver on New York’s MTA Harlem Line, which includes a Career Mode tasking you to carry out instructions from Rail Traffic Control and complete challenges along the way.

There’s also a Journey Mode, where you can hop out of your train and visit all the stations along the Harlem Line, letting you explore for collectables, and interact with the environment.

And when you’re not busy shuffling commuters around and walking the Harlem Line, there’s also your very own New York apartment, which you can decorate. It’s a little too large and centrally-located to truly believe, but maybe you got lucky and snapped up a rent-stabilized units.

The game was developed by series developer Dovetail Games and VR veteran Just Add Water, known for its work on Dig VR (2024) as well as Rebellion’s Sniper Elite VR (2021). According to user reviews, one of the early gripes with the game is the inability to adjust in-game seat height. The studio says however “in-game height adjustment is coming.”

You can find Train Sim World VR: New York exclusively on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, priced at $32.