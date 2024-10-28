Rhythm Tooter ‘Trombone Champ’ Coming to Quest in November, Trailer Here

Trombone Champ: Unflattened, the VR-ified version of the 2022 indie rhythm game, is coming to Quest on November 26th.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened reimagines the viral rhythm game for VR, allowing you to take the stage in dynamic concert halls and toot around on some increasingly wibbly trombones.

Starting with one trombone, players can unlock a diverse collection, each with unique properties, sounds, and animations. Trombone Champ: Unflattened also introduces a rhythm and timing challenge-filled campaign, including interactive environments that respond to your performance and real-time audience reactions.

At launch, the game is slated to arrive with 50 tracks spanning classical to modern genres. Collect Tromboner Cards, customize instruments, and unveil the ‘Trombiverse’ secrets. The game is also coming with custom track support, giving players freedom to create and perform.

Launching on November 26th on Quest, Trombone Champ: Unflattened also offers mixed reality support for Quest 3 and Quest 3S. Pre-orders are now available on the Horizon Store for Quest, which also supports Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

Additionally, the game is headed to SteamVR headsets and PSVR 2 at some point, however neither Flat2VR Studios nor original developer Holy Wow Studios has mentioned when to expect either of those releases.