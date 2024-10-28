Rhythm Tooter ‘Trombone Champ’ Coming to Quest in November, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

Trombone Champ: Unflattened, the VR-ified version of the 2022 indie rhythm game, is coming to Quest on November 26th.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened reimagines the viral rhythm game for VR, allowing you to take the stage in dynamic concert halls and toot around on some increasingly wibbly trombones.

Starting with one trombone, players can unlock a diverse collection, each with unique properties, sounds, and animations. Trombone Champ: Unflattened also introduces a rhythm and timing challenge-filled campaign, including interactive environments that respond to your performance and real-time audience reactions.

SEE ALSO
'Shattered' is a Mixed Reality Escape Room That Aims to Thrill, Coming to Quest 3 in December

At launch, the game is slated to arrive with 50 tracks spanning classical to modern genres. Collect Tromboner Cards, customize instruments, and unveil the ‘Trombiverse’ secrets. The game is also coming with custom track support, giving players freedom to create and perform.

Launching on November 26th on Quest, Trombone Champ: Unflattened also offers mixed reality support for Quest 3 and Quest 3S. Pre-orders are now available on the Horizon Store for Quest, which also supports Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

Additionally, the game is headed to SteamVR headsets and PSVR 2 at some point, however neither Flat2VR Studios nor original developer Holy Wow Studios has mentioned when to expect either of those releases.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Peak flat2vr right there lads. It's going to change the world like the UEVR.