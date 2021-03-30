Tundra Tracker, the SteamVR Tracking tracker in development by Tundra Labs, has well exceeded its $250,000 Kickstarter goal in less than 24 hours. The project has already exceeded $600,000 and still has 59 days to go.

Backers of the Tundra Tracker Kickstarter today showed strong demand for a SteamVR Tracking compatible tracker that aims to be smaller and cheaper than the market incumbent, the Vive Tracker.

The initial $250,000 goal was crushed within hours of the Kickstarter campaign’s launch, and as of writing the project has exceeded $600,000. At present, the funds are from some 1,570 individual backers who backed tiers ranging from $42 to $630.

While the vast majority of backers so far have chosen the 3x Tundra Tracker bundle (67%), a surprising number of backers went for the largest 7x Tundra Tracker bundle (17%).

Ostensibly many users will be using the trackers for body-tracking in VR; with three trackers that typically means adding tracking points to the feet and waist (in addition to tracking of the head and hands provided by a VR headset). Seven trackers can enable even more accurate body-tracking by tracking the movement of feet, knees, elbows, and the waist.

The majority of the product’s tiers include “basic” elastic straps for attaching the trackers to the body, as well as a storage case. The Kickstarter versions of the trackers also include two base plates which offer different mounting options: a 1/4 tripod screw, or a strap loop.

Image courtesy Tundra Labs

Tundra Labs expects the earliest Tundra Trackers to be delivered to ‘early bird’ backers beginning in July, while the remainder are expected in September. The campaign currently doesn’t have any listed stretch goals.

As the only other SteamVR Tracking tracker on the market, the Tundra Tracker is naturally directly compared to the HTC Vive Tracker 2.0 and recently released Vive Tracker 3.0. The pricing comparison is broken down here:

Tracker Count Tundra Tracker Vive Tracker 2.0 Vive Tracker 3.0
1x $130 $100 $130
3x $300 $300 $390
5x $460 $500 $650
7x $630 $700 $910

For more on how the Tundra Tracker and Vive Tracker compare from a price and feature standpoint, so our previous article.

  • YouTuber’s rejoice. :p

  • kontis

    I think it was founded in the first minutes. I went to the page quite early and it was already far past the goal. Impressive.

    Great job, Tundra, for noticing that the main use case is FBT and optimizing trackers for this purpose.

    The original Vive tracker was designed as a universal puck for custom devices, so its trade-offs were very suboptimal for FBT. I was saying for years that HTC should have made a version specifically designed for FBT and finally someone else did it!

    The “best and most advanced VR company in the world and the kings of social interactions”, the mighty Facebook, still hasn’t discovered Full Body Tracking tech and how people socialize in VR (oh, the frikkin irony!), so a more ambitious companies have to do it instead. I should say “shame on you, Facebook”, but I’m actually very glad it’s going this way. Open ecosystems for the win!

    • Ad

      I think there are other uses but sticking a tracker on a Wii style racket is not one of them. Sticking them on a phone, dog, other person, that could have some value.

  • Ad

    It comes with a few things, straps and such, so it’s a nice compete package. I got three and a SW5.

    I still think Valve should order tens of thousands of these so they can manufacture a bigger order and get it sooner and at a better price. Then Valve can do whatever they want: package them in the index kit, send them to devs to animate their games with, or anything else that will keep SteamVR tracking relevant.