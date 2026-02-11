‘Star Citizen’ VR Support Isn’t Prime Time Yet, But It’s Getting There

Scott Hayden
Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) added experimental PC VR support to Star Citizen late last year, taking a first step in fulfilling a more than decade-old promise. Things are getting increasingly serious though after the release of its second post-VR update.

Update Alpha 4.5 initially brought a VR theater and full VR mode to the game in December, which lets users play the bulk of the game in PC VR headsets for the first time, including walking, flying, EVA, combat, and using menus.

Granted, it’s still a (very) experimental mode, which initially required some users to even add VR config lines to the game’s directory to get it working, done in addition to keeping track of keybinds to cycle through VR modes on the fly.

Now the studio has released Star Citizen 4.6, adding for the first time an official VR option in the settings menu, making managing and enabling VR mode at startup a much easier affair.

Image courtesy Ray’s Guide

Although 4.6 doesn’t radically expand VR features, it’s certainly a vote of confidence that VR support is not only still on track, but moving closer to the core of the game. Still, it’s polished a number of usability issues, such as better menus and a smoother overall experience.

That said, as mentioned in a recent ‘Ray’s Guide’ video, players still need to carefully tune OpenXR settings, upscaling options, and in-game VR stuff, such as UI scale, distance, and IPD alignment just to get comfortable results. Users also typically need to switch between full VR and theater mode constantly for inventory and kiosk interactions, which is a definite immersion breaker.

That, and it doesn’t include VR motion controller support yet, making control remapping almost mandatory at this point, with many users relying on a mix of controllers, keyboards, HOTAS, and voice command software to manage the game’s enormous number of bindings.

As Silvan-CIG says in the 4.5 update announce in December though, all of its done in the spirit of open development.

“This is not our full VR launch. When that day arrives, we will make plenty of noise about it. What we are rolling out today is an opportunity for some early hands-on time, very much in the spirit of Open Development, so you can jump in, see how things are shaping up, and help guide what comes next.”

That said, creating a VR-native out of a Star Citizen is a tall order. Looking ahead, CIG’s biggest challenges will probably be centered around balancing those ambitions with the rest of the game’s development, which is constantly growing in scope and graphical complexity.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Nick Jackson

    Star Citizen in VR is an amazing experience. Sure it's not fully developed and quickly accessing controls can be a PITA in the heat of battle say, but chilling in one's now very real HUGE spaceship, orbiting some colourful planet like 'Bloom' is an unforgettable experience. It looks phenomenal on a hi res Quest 3

    • polysix

      Nothing looks 'phenomenal' on a quest 3 LMAO. LCD in a SPACE game of all things? GTFO.. OLED looks phenomenal, LCD is barely VR and that is not hyperbole to say that – it's literally NOT VR it's LOOKING AT VR with zero sense of presence. Get a proper HMD then get back to us.

      • Nick Jackson

        Haha, ok fair, but I'm talking about consumer accessibility, and of course 'phenomenal' is a subjective hyperbole, so not very objective. I still stand by my reaction from playing Star Citizen for very many years in a 3D rendered environment on a flat screen, to an immersive VR experience. My 4k ultra wide oled monitor is great too.

        I'm a consumer, not a research technician

      • Voice of Reason

        These 'glass is half full' type comments are just sad. You are very priviledged to be able to experience this type of gameplay, there was a time we had nothing. Was there a purpose to attacking someone showing some excitement for VR, because they did not mention your preferred HMD? Grow up!

      • Roymus

        I currently own both a galaxy xr (oled) and a quest 3 with a 5090. While the colors are definitely better with the xr, it's barely playable due to low fps and performance. I assure you the game looks great in my Q3, but most importantly I can play it at >60 fps. Sure I wish there were deeper blacks, but presence and immersion…and playability…are still superior with the quest.

        Foveated encoding for the xr should help, but it's not there yet.