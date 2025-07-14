‘Unseen Diplomacy 2’ Shows Off More Room-scale Spy Madness in New Trailer

During Upload VR’s summer game showcase, developer Triangular Pixels showed off more of its upcoming sequel to spy-flavored puzzle adventure Unseen Diplomacy (2016).

The sequel, Unseen Diplomacy 2, has been years in the making, and now Triangular Pixels has released a new trailer showing off more of the game’s room-scale interactions—a feature that made the 2016 original such a pioneer in the space.

While we got a brief look in May when Triangular Pixels initially announced Unseen Diplomacy 2, the studio showed off new footage of its madcap room-scale gameplay—coming to Quest 3 and SteamVR headsets this year.

Like the original, Unseen Diplomacy 2 features a unique room-scale locomotion method that “redirects” the user by warping and manipulating the game’s various rooms around you.

This time around though, the game is coming with a full campaign, expanded gameplay mechanics, and deeper strategy over the original, which was action-packed, but notably fairly short.

Here’s how the studio describes the sequel:

In Unseen Diplomacy 2, players take on the role of a spymaster, leading their own elite agency while also getting their hands dirty out in the field in a 1990s inspired retro-futuristic setting with analog technology. Sneak around enemy bases to steal valuable intel and resources, sabotage their plans, and then successfully escape without being noticed. To fully immerse themselves into this role, players will physically crawl, roll under lasers, and dodge side to side while utilizing new gadgets, like the wire clippers, and wearing disguises to dupe the enemy. Those who prefer a less quiet approach can also utilize blow darts. To ensure every mission and campaign feels fresh, Triangular Pixels uses a new system that not only procedurally generates levels, but also tailors the experience based on the space you have and the actions you take.

There’s still no release date yet beyond the 2025 launch window, although in the meantime you can wishlist Unseen Diplomacy 2 on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S (includes mixed reality mode), and on Steam for PC VR headsets.