Sony has released an update to the PlayStation VR2 App which allows the headset to be used with SteamVR content. The update makes it easier to diagnose controller tracking issues which have been proven problematic.

The latest update to PlayStation VR2 App (v3.0) adds a “Bluetooth connection quality” check to help users understand how well their controllers are communicating with the computer.

When the app launched back in August 2024—officially enabling PSVR 2 to play SteamVR games for the first time—there were widespread complaints of controller tracking issues. That’s largely because the required PSVR 2 PC adapter doesn’t include hardware for the controllers to connect to; instead the controllers connect directly to the PC using a standard Bluetooth link.

That might not be an issue except for the fact that Bluetooth adapters tend to vary in quality and both their placement in the computer and the existence of other nearby bluetooth signals can significantly hamper the quality of the connection.

Sony has a list of officially supported Bluetooth adapters here, as well as a list of troubleshooting steps for diagnosing poor connection quality. Still, complaints remain even from users who purchased the officially supported adapters.

The v3.0 update to the PlayStation VR2 App adds a new “Check Bluetooth Connection Quality” option to offer more information about the controllers connection to the PC. Armed with this additional information, users will hopefully be able to more easily find out if the Bluetooth link is the culprit for poor controller tracking. If not, it could be caused by environmental issues like the presence of reflective surfaces, odd lighting conditions, etc.

The v3.0 update also “fixed an issue that delayed controller vibration” and made “performance and stability improvements” to the app.

The update follows v2.5 of the PlayStation VR2 App which was released in December, and also made efforts to make it clearer to users if Bluetooth issues were the cause of controller tracking issues by providing a warning if poor connection quality was detected.