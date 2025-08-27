If you recently spied the September 2nd release date for VR combat flight sim Aces of Thunder on the PlayStation Store, sorry to burst your bubble: developer Gaijin Entertainment says it was “a malfunction at the store.”

Gaijin Entertainment says in a recent X post that while the PlayStation Store release date was indeed a flub, the game is still coming this year, “just not that exact day.”

No. We never planned to release the game on that date, there was a malfunction at the store that led to this misunderstanding. We do plan do launch in 2025, just not on that exact day. — Aces of Thunder (@acesofthunder) August 26, 2025

While announced in late 2023 and initially expected to launch in late 2024, earlier this month the studio announced Aces of Thunder’s release as “imminent,” which probably didn’t help temper player expectations concerning the recent gaff.

Still, the studio, which is also behind popular flight combat sim War Thunder (2013), did further confirm at that time that Aces of Thunder will indeed include a solo campaign alongside full-featured multiplayer gameplay, which you can see in the trailer below.

Some healthy (and suitably unverifiable) speculation here as to the overall situation: Gaijin announced back at the game’s unveiling it was creating Aces of Thunder “specifically with capabilities of PlayStation VR2 in mind.” All things considered, PSVR 2-focused multiplayer gameplay may not have been the right horse to bet on.

Following the game’s 2023 announcement, Sony has acted uncharacteristically anemic in its support for PSVR 2 post-launch, even going as far as cutting the once console-bound headset from PS5 in 2024 by officially supporting PC play via SteamVR and a separate adapter.

While a Steam listing for the game appeared in late 2023—suggesting those PSVR 2 capabilities maybe weren’t so fundamental after all—the studio further announced in April 2025 that it would also support flatscreen gameplay in a post-launch update. Granted, the plan may have been to support as many headsets as feasible from the start, although the timeline does raise questions.

That said, Aces of Thunder is supposed to land on PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets sometime this year (even if not imminently), so we’ll be following the game’s X account and official blog in the meantime. Fool me once.