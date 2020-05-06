Like other headsets, the Valve Index has been in high demand but limited supply due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While we’ve seen stock of Oculus Quest and Rift starting to return over the last week or so, Index is still backordered globally.

We checked stock availability for all Index packages across all 31 regions where sold. The latest shows that all packages of the headset are backordered by eight weeks or more, save for the Base Stations which are simply listed as “Out of Stock”.

Index has been backordered by eight weeks or more in all regions since a small supply of new stock was gobbled up just before Half-Life: Alyx launched in late March.

Despite the backorder, it’s been possible to register your interest in any of the Index packages (except for the base stations) to reserve a spot in line, check out the Index store page to sign up. Valve is then sending out notifications by email when stock is available, giving customers one week to pull the trigger. Even so, when offered the option to buy, no estimate for delivery is provided leaving customers wondering how long they’ll be waiting.

We reached out to Valve for an update on the situation. The company told us they are planning to make shipping and tracking info more transparent in the near future.

“We are making every effort possible to deliver units in a timely fashion. The current conditions due to Covid-19 are causing fluctuations. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time, and we plan to make more shipping/tracking info available soon,” a Valve spokesperson said.

Like other headsets, the Chinese-manufactured Index has seen a double-whammy due to the Coronavirus pandemic: supply decreasing due to manufacturing disruptions and demand increasing due to shelter-in-place orders in many parts of the globe.

Oculus had been in the same boat; in the last two weeks however we’ve seen a surge of new Quest stock, suggesting that manufacturing of the headset is once again picking up steam. When the same might happen for Index isn’t clear, but we’ve got our eye on the situation.