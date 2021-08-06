During a Steam Deck hands-on event, Valve was asked about the possibility of seeing Steam Deck’s custom AMD processor in a standalone VR headset. While the company didn’t confirm anything outright, they said the Steam Deck hardware could certainly be a good match for a standalone VR headset.

The Verge‘s Sean Hollister published an extensive hands-on with Steam Deck today, saying he’s “nearly a believer” in Valve’s vision for a portable gaming device built with PC hardware. Like many of us, Hollister is curious whether or not Valve’s work in creating a portable could open the door to a standalone VR headset from the company.

Hollister asked if Steam Deck’s custom APU could work in a standalone VR headset, and writes that 24-year Valve veteran Greg Coomer ‘lit up’ at the suggestion, saying he “loved the question.”

“We’re not ready to say anything about [a standalone VR headset], but [Steam Deck’s hardware] would run well in that environment, with the TDP necessary… it’s very relevant to us and our future plans,” Coomer said.

TDP stand for Thermal Design Power which describes how much heat a processing system generates under load and how much power it consumes. Portable devices like phones need a low TDP so they don’t overheat or consume battery too quickly. This is especially important for standalone VR headsets because of the high performance demands balanced against the need to prevent overheating of a worn device… not to mention avoiding too much added weight from a battery.

Coomer’s response indicates that he thinks the AMD APU in Steam Deck—which ranges between 4 and 15 watts—could reasonably scale to the power, performance, and heat needs of a standalone VR headset.

In total isolation, we might be able to reasonably brush off Coomer’s comment as a fun “what if.” But there’s plenty of evidence that Valve has been investigating standalone VR headsets.

Earlier this year we reported on new patents from Valve that envision wireless and standalone versions of its Index headset, including novel head-mount designs to aid in cooling and weight balance.

Valve Index Patents
1 of 3
Image courtesy Valve
Image courtesy Valve
Image courtesy Valve

It’s important to set expectations however. Steam Deck’s hardware is powerful, but it isn’t magical. While Valve says it can run AAA PC games “really well,” they’re talking about running them at 1,280 × 800 (1MP) and no higher than 60Hz. Contrast that with Quest 2 which runs VR games at 3,664 × 1,920 (7MP), in 3D, and at a minimum of 72Hz, along with additional processing overhead dedicated to running the headset’s tracking and other functions. The only way Quest 2 achieves this is that all the games are built with far less graphical fidelity than what you’d find on a PC.

That is to say: if Valve built the Steam Deck hardware into a standalone VR headset, you won’t be running Half-Life: Alyx on it without completely gutting the graphics to the point that it looks much closer to a Quest 2 game. Granted, developers have shown that games made from the ground up for this kind of low-powered hardware can indeed look great, as long as they aren’t aiming for a highly realistic look.

Even so, it would be great for the entire industry to have Valve enter the standalone VR space which is currently dominated by Facebook. Having a serious alternative on the market would bring much needed choice and competition.

Valve could easily build a standalone VR headset with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware that Facebook uses for Quest 2, but that wouldn’t make much sense for the company because Snapdragon is a different kind of CPU that can’t run PC applications—which is the bread and butter of Valve’s entire business. If Valve went that route it would mean fragmenting Steam into separate PC and mobile versions, with different games on each, which it has little incentive to do (especially now that it’s launching Steam Deck).

Now that Valve has proven it can build a portable gaming device with PC hardware, the door suddenly seems much more open to the possibility of a standalone VR headset from the company. If they took this path, they could continue to sell games right from the PC version of Steam (though they’d probably need to have a special section of the store reserved just for VR games that have been optimized with their standalone VR headset in mind).

  • Ajedi32

    They’d need something a bit beefier than the Steam Deck to run VR games at acceptable resolutions/framerates on PC hardware. Might be weight issues with trying to pack all that into a headset too.

    If they’re going to enter this space, personally I hope they go with a more modular approach; with the computer/battery mounted on your belt and connected to the headset with a wire. That way they could even sell the headset as a PCVR headset, while still having the headset/comput box bundle available for those who want a more standalone-like experience.

    This also raises questions about how they’d handle tracking. Inside-out is best for standalone. Might Valve be working on a headset with inside-out tracking? Or perhaps they plan to stick with lighthouse and offer some sort of portable battery-powered base stations?

    Lots of interesting possibilities here.

    • kontis

      I think they already said something in the past about adopting self contained computer vision solution if it becomes a better option for them. (Lighthouse is technically also inside out).

      Hopefully, by that time the webcam based full body tracking will be just as good so losing trackers won’t feel that bad for the enthusiasts.

    • MosBen

      I mean, the Steam Deck is going to be rolling out over the next year, and they haven’t even announced anything for VR. So it’s not crazy to think that they might be working on something that’s targeting the next generation of integrated APUs, which will be much more capable of running VR. Keep in mind that the Quest 2 seems to do ok with the Snapdragon XR2, so while we might want something beefier from a Valve standalone that would be expected to run SteamVR games, we’re not super far outside of the world of the possible.

      Agreed on the separate compute unit though. I’ve been hoping for a product like that for a long while.

    • A breakout compute box AND portable battery-powered base stations …??
      Doesn’t sound very standalone to me.
      And who’s gonna wanna deal with lugging all that shit around,
      then having to set it all up, recalibration ….
      Bad idea all over if you ask me.

      • g-man

        Stop using bold

        • Jonathan Winters III

          He’ll ignore your request as he has many of us.

  • kontis

    In 2 years a standalone RDNA3 will run Alyx without any changes.

    As PCVR is slowing down and devs focus more on Quest it may be not just a curse for SteamVR but also a blessing. It will make it much less difficult for them to create a standalone PC Quest competitor “that just works” without too much effort from devs, almost like they did it with SteamDeck.

    The problem is that in a few years Facebook may have hardware tech (optical) that will make alternatives completely undesirable, however the history tells us it rarely works this way. People were saying the same thing in 2014 and then Valve+HTC released superior tech with better tracking using small fraction of the money FB used. Apple after decade of smartphone tech domination uses the same display tech every one else uses (irrelevant differences) and not some 10-years-ahead super displays.

    • Jonathan Winters III

      And also, once they figure out much better thermal dissipation, VR standalones (Quest 3?) will be much much more powerful.

  • MosBen

    I still maintain that having a separate compute unit is the way to go. That allows the headset to be much lighter and not impacted by the heat generated by computing parts. The compute unit, could be clipped to a belt or pants pocket, which would allow for better thermals. And best of all, the two parts, the HMD and the compute unit, could be upgraded separately as the user saw fit. Want to really push your games to the maximum refresh rate? Upgrade that compute unit. Ready to increase your FOV or resolution? Upgrade the HMD. It would also mean that you could bring your own compute unit, with all of your profiles, saved games, etc., over to a friend’s house and just use their HMD and have all of your stuff immediately available.

    • Wiley t.h.e Coyote

      I’ve heard that valve is aiming to a hybrid hmd just like oq2 is with airlink.

      They want to put their product directly against facebook and oculus.

    • jeff

      you are not a developer, are you ;)

    • You’re talking about an AI2 [“All-In-Two”] which
      HTC’s big mouth CEO said was gonna make a big splash this year.
      I’m still waiting …. lol

  • g-man

    I think they’ll release a headset with enough compute to do inside-out tracking and local reprojection, which is necessary for lower bandwidth wireless like WiFi, rather than a full standalone headset that runs PC games. The latter would have too many compromises.