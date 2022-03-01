Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming PC that launched late last month, doesn’t really have the horsepower capable of playing SteamVR games, although Valve chief Gabe Newell calls it a “stepping stone” to what could one day be Valve standalone VR headset.

In an interview published in Edge Magazine’s latest issue (via UploadVR), Newell had this to say when asked about how important Steam Deck was to VR:

“One of the things [Steam Deck] represents is battery-capable, high-performance horsepower that eventually you could use in VR applications as well. You can take the PC and build something that is much more transportable. We’re not really there yet, but this is a stepping stone.”

Despite being mostly a black box, Valve has been fairly transparent with its interest in standalone VR. Back at Steam Deck’s hands-on event in August, Valve said Deck’s custom AMD processor could be used in such a project.

“We’re not ready to say anything about [a standalone VR headset], but [Steam Deck’s hardware] would run well in that environment, with the TDP necessary… it’s very relevant to us and our future plans,” Valve’s Greg Coomer said.

It’s also filed patents for essentially wireless and standalone versions of its Index PC VR headset, making it pretty clear that Valve is more than curious about making its own standalone.

In the meantime, you might be surprised to learn that SteamVR games aren’t marked ‘Deck Verified’, and it’s for good reason. Deck’s hardware can run ‘AAA’ PC games at its native display resolution of 1,280 × 800 at no higher than 60Hz.

Meta’s Quest 2 on the other hand was purpose-built to run a library of VR games at 3,664 × 1,920 (in 3D), and at a minimum of 72Hz. Unlike SteamVR games, Quest’s games are specially optimized from the ground-up to hit specific performance benchmarks, and then gut-checked by Meta before they’re launched on the main store.

Steam Deck is undoubtedly helping to better position Valve as a serious hardware manufacturer, so the “stepping stone” analogy makes a good deal of sense since Deck clearly isn’t a plug-and-play solution for PC VR users looking for a mobile gaming rig.

Tech analyst and YouTuber Brad Lynch revealed evidence of the internal naming scheme ‘Deckard’ which may point to a standalone headset prototype currently in the works. Lynch has uncovered mounting evidence in subsequent releases of SteamVR too, so we’ll have our eyes peeled in the coming months now that Steam Deck is in the hands of more people and the company pushes further updates.

  • Hell. Yeah.

    I know it was already pretty apparent, but still glad to hear more confirmation that that’s what they’re aiming for.

  • Ookami

    All I can say is, Brad was right!

    • jimmy

      that weirdo could not predict 12:05 at 12:02

      • Ookami

        lol except he actually made predictions that came true. Of course he’s wrong about things–it’s only natural when discussing leaks.

    • Blaexe

      I’d disagree. People mainly said that Steam Deck hardware was not good enough for an x86 standalone headset that ran existing PCVR software. And turns out – that’s right.

      People didn’t claim there’d never be x86 standalone headset. Just not anytime soon.

      • kontis

        Deckard may not necessarily be x86 as there is also a huge progress being done in x86 on ARM emulation on Linux, including VR games (they already booted Alyx successfully). Valve even has a Deckard prototype running the same ARM chip Quest 2 has (they also had a Steam Deck prototype using Intel APU).

        One thing Brad is 100% wrong about is the idea of two high end SoCs in one device (X86 + ARM), because it’s pure insanity in terms of pointless cost and giant wattage (for a mobile device) that would be unacceptable and destroy the battery in less than an hour and a huge compatibility and data interchange mess.

        • Blaexe

          My point is that – no matter if x86 or ARM is used – currently no standalone headset would be able to run native PCVR games with sufficient resolution and framerate. We’ll get there at some point but we’re also not close.

          The best bet is probably not brute forcing it with hardware but with sophisticated Foveated Rendering and AI upscaling.

  • Cless

    I mean… yeah… You just need to make it an order of magnitude more powerful… and make it so games in VR can run on linux… no big deal! /s

    • kontis

      Order of magnitude is 10x, so you are saying they need 16 TFLOPS of GPU power.

      That’s strange because Half Life Alyx recommended GPU is only 4.3 TFLOPS.

      For comparison:

      Quest 2: 1.2
      Steam Deck: 1.6
      Current high end Snapdragon: 1.8
      PS4 (PSVR1): 1.8
      Apple M1: 2.6
      AMD Rembrandt (latest PC laptops): 3.2

      We are almost there. But resolution scaling for next gen high def displays will need eye tracking and foveated rendering (like VRS).

      • Bram

        rtx3080 : 29.8 tflops.
        =>still a long way to go before running fs2020 native on a standalone if we even ever get there. I would rather bet on a dedicated seperate wireless vr station that can be bought as an optional add-on for users without pc or not willing to invest in a new game-pc.

  • Blaexe

    He thinks that Deckard is built on that hardware and that Deckard is not too far away.

    Valve saying that it’s a stepping stone means we’ll have to wait for quite some time and if Deckard is about to release anytime soon, it won’t be a full PCVR standalone headset.