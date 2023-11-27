Varjo has announced its latest high-end enterprise headset, the XR-4. The company is going all out on the headset’s mixed reality capabilities, saying that the view of the outside world as seen through the headset is “indistinguishable” from how the world appears with your own eyes.

That’s a seriously lofty claim, but Varjo hasn’t made a habit of hyperbole. We’ll wait until we can actually look through the headset ourselves, but clearly the company is confident in what it’s built.

But not every XR-4 headset will have what the company says is a passthrough view with a whopping 51 pixels per-degree resolution. Only the more expensive variant—the ‘Focal Edition’, priced at $10,000—will reach that peak visual quality thanks to an eye-tracked auto-focus system which adjusts the cameras to keep the world in sharp focus wherever you’re looking around the scene.

A look at the mixed reality view through Varjo XR-4 (captured through the headset’s cameras, but not lenses)

The considerably less expensive XR-4 standard edition, priced at $4,000 nixes the auto-focus system and delivers only 33 pixels per-degree (though this is still very high resolution passthrough compared to the majority of headsets you can buy today).

Achieving such a high resolution mixed reality view has required that the headset also includes some pixel-packed displays. With XR-4 the company is also moving fully to inside-out tracking as the default, along with built-in audio, and the company’s own controllers.

Let’s look at the spec breakdown here:

Varjo XR-4 Specs, Price, Editions, and Release Date

XR-4 Focal Edition
Visuals
Display 2x mini-LED (200 nits with local dimming),
96% DCI-P3 colors
Resolution 3,840×3,744 (14.4MP)
Pixels Per-degree (claimed) 51
Refresh Rate 90Hz
Optics Full-dome aspheric
Field-of-view (claimed) 120° × 105°
Pass-through view Yes (51 PPD)
Optical Adjustments IPD (automatic)
IPD Adjustment Range 56–72mm
Input & Output
Connectors 1x DisplayPort,
1x USB-C
Input XR-4 controllers
Audio In-headstrap speakers,
3.5mm aux port
Microphone Dual-microphone
Weight 665g (headset) + 356g (headstrap)
Sensing
Headset-tracking Inside-out (no external beacons),
SteamVR Tracking (external beacons) [optional]
Controller-tracking Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed)
Eye-tracking Yes (200Hz)
Expression-tracking No
On-board cameras 6x tracking,
2x RGB (20MP) eye-tracked auto-focus
Depth-sensor LiDAR (300 Kpix)
Price
MSRP $10,000

This is the XR-4 ‘Focal Edition’ which includes eye-tracked auto-focus passthrough cameras to achieve the claimed 51 PPD passthrough resolution. The ‘standard edition’ XR has nearly identical specs, except without the auto-focus camera, the company says the headset’s passthrough resolution drops to 33 PPD.

As for pricing, while the Focal Edition is seriously pricey, the standard edition is actually cheaper than its predecessor; the XR-3 was priced at $5,500 for the headset alone, plus a required $1,500 annual support charge. XR-4 standard edition meanwhile is priced at $4,000 and does not require an annual support charge.

Varjo is also making two ‘Secure Edition’ variants of the XR-4 (which mirror the specs of the Focal Edition and standard edition, but these are TAA compliant and can be ordered without any wireless radios (this is for particularly niche applications where data security is critical, for instance in military applications). These are priced even higher, at $8,000 and $14,000 respectively.

The headset-tracked controllers are made in partnership with Razer, which has previously dabbled with various VR accessories.

Varjo says the XR-4 will begin shipping by the end of 2023.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • fcpw

    Meh so what- without the ecosystem backing of a Meta or Apple these products are islands unto themselves. Neat tech with zero future.

  • Bob

    The specifications are most definitely impressive. However, the form factor and general bulkiness of the design isn’t a step in the right direction. Obviously, the headset isn’t intended for the mass consumer but Varjo isn’t a huge company with unlimited pockets (much like Apple, or Meta) so they cannot afford to advance both function and form; it’s one or the other. And at least in terms of form, it appears to be a regression even though the technical specifications have improved.

    Until these companies have access to holographic lenses with curved displays or some other exotic lens and display technologies that allow wide FOV and absolute clarity edge-to-edge, there will continue to be relatively big and bulky headsets. Even the Apple Vision Pro, despite its ski-goggle like design, is actually quite a chunky device which is made more evident by users with smaller heads.

  • g-man

    Sounds interesting. Changing camera focus based on eye tracking is a good idea but not overly complex to implement and certainly can’t turn a 32ppd display into 51. Curious to see what’s actually happening there.

    • Ben Lang

      They claim the display is 51 PPD and the focal edition gets 51 PPD passthrough resolution (which would indicate the display is the limiting factor).

      The standard edition also has a 51 PPD display but 33 PPD passthrough.

      Specs say they both use 20MP cameras…

      Ostensibly that leaves only the focusing system as the reason that one can achieve 51 PPD passthrough but not the other. But you’re right it’s curious how that could make such a difference. We’re in touch with Varjo to understand more.