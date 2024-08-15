nDreams Reveals ‘SUPERHOT’ Inspired Shooter ‘Vendetta Forever’, Coming to Quest & PSVR 2 in October

VR veteran developer nDreams today unveiled at the VR Games Showcase a new shooter called Vendetta Forever, which seems to be taking a few cues from SUPERHOT.

Vendetta Forever is said to fuse rapid-fire tactical gunplay with acrobatic style in an unapologetic love letter to classic action cinema.

Coming to Quest 2/3/Pro and PSVR 2, nDreams says the game takes “everything you love about top-tier VR action, remove the fluff and cut to the good bit for 100% gunplay purity.”

Here’s how the studio describes it:

Powered by the all-new LO-KILL-MOTION mechanic. Shoot to kill. Kill to move. Dispatch foes and seize their weapon in mid-air to propel yourself forward. Strategically plot your next move with each takedown in a frantic fight to the bitter end.

Vendetta Forever is slated to release on Quest and PSVR 2 in October 2024. The studio says a demo will also be available on Quest.

Store pages for Quest and PSVR 2 are already live so you can wishlist today.