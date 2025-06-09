Apple’s next big Vision Pro update, coming in visionOS 26 later this year, is adding the ability for developers to create co-located AR experiences so users can interact with the same app, 3D model, and more.

There probably aren’t a lot of friends and families out there that have one Vision Pro between them, let alone two, making the feature drop most likely something enterprise can get behind, as well as the most ‘pro’ of prosumers.

It’s not just a co-location update though, which would mean you only interact locally. Apple says the upcoming visionOS 26 feature will let users do everything from watch the latest blockbuster movie in 3D and play a spatial game together, but also collaborate with coworkers from near or far.

As Apple is wont to do, it’s also integrating the feature with FaceTime, so you can add users from across the globe. FaceTime has had Personas since Vision Pro was released in early 2024, letting users interact using a lifelike avatar across all of the company’s ecosystem of devices.

To boot, Apple showed off the feature with Dassault Systèmes, the engineering and 3D design company, which is using its own 3DLive app to connect remote colleagues and let them visualize 3D designs in AR (seen above).

Apple’s biggest competitor Meta has allowed developers to create co-located apps for consumers since late 2024, when the company released its Horizon OS v71 update, which enabled local multiplayer setups through nearby headset discovery.

This story is breaking, as we’re still learning about the feature. We’re currently at WWDC, so check back for more on all things Vision Pro.