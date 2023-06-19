Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is the next in the Retropolis miniseries, offering up more extendo-arm puzzling and neo-noir narrative goodness. The first episode is now available in early access on Quest and Oculus PC.

Much like the original The Secret of Retropolis (2021), Retropolis 2 is said to combine classic point-and-click adventuring with immersive cinematography.

Like the first, players use Philip Log’s patented extendo-arms to collect items from afar and overcome obstacles. This time around though you’ll do have more to contend with, including logic puzzles, rotation mechanics, and movement between different environments. Developer Peanut Button says the new entry in the series will offer “a more challenging adventure with a substantially longer playtime.”

Here’s how the studio describes the game:

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is set a year after the events depicted in The Secret of Retropolis, and continues the story of Philip Log, the hard-boiled robo-detective, and Jenny Montage, the automated femme fatale that just can’t keep herself out of trouble. Nonetheless, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye welcomes new visitors to the city of robots, and can be experienced as its own miniseries.

The first episode is now live on Quest and Oculus PC, which will include a season pass to all four episodes releasing later this year. You can also wishlist the game on Steam here.