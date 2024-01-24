Resolution Games, developers behind VR tabletop game Demeo (2021), announced it’s working with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to create a VR game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

We don’t know much about the game for now—including release date, name, or specific VR platforms—however Resolution Games tells Road to VR it should interest “anyone in the world of digital tabletop games.”

Rightfully so, as the studio is known for creating the D&D-inspired tabletop adventure Demeo, which allows for both VR and non-VR players to take on increasingly difficult dungeons as a party of up to four players, filling in classic adventuring roles such as sorcerer, barbarian, hunter, bard, etc. Demeo is available across all major VR headsets as well as PS5, PC/Mac, and iOS.

Resolution Games founder and CEO Tommy Palm says developing the D&D VR game is a natural fit for the studio:

“As anyone who’s played Demeo can guess, we’re incredibly huge fans of tabletop roleplaying games. They have an unparalleled power to bring people together to create shared experiences, and that’s something we’ve tried to capture, too, with nearly every release in our library. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS offers one of the richest fantasy worlds that has ever been created, and it only gets bigger with every new sourcebook and adventure. We’re beyond humbled to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible IP and look forward to sharing the first details of this new project in the future.”

While the studio says the game is set to be built exclusively for VR, digital strategy and licensing chief at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Eugene Evans calls Resolution Games “an ideal partner to bring a new DUNGEONS & DRAGONS video game to life in VR and beyond,” which could possibly point to a non-VR release coming as well.

Besides having the ability to play with others face-to-face, and physically pick up items like dice and character models in VR, Demeo’s core gameplay translates very well to flatscreen. Notably, Demeo is also playable in mixed reality on Quest 2/3/Pro, and is slated to arrive on Apple Vision Pro at some point too, which could equally explain the “beyond.” Still, we need to see the game in action first, something the studio says we can expect later down the road.

This isn’t the first Dungeons & Dragons-licensed game in VR. Wizards of the Coast partnered with now-defunct social VR platform Altspace VR in 2015 to bring the actual D&D tabletop game to VR for the first time officially. It was only on the platform for a few years however, and was gone long before Microsoft shut down Altspace VR in March 2023.

In 2017, Experiment 7 also released the officially licensed Dungeon Chess game for Samsung Gear VR and Oculus Rift, which combines classic chess gameplay with iconic D&D creature designs.

– – — – –

We’ll be keeping our eyes out for more info on the upcoming D&D VR game. You can also follow Resolution Games on Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook for future developments.