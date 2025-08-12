The next show from friends at VR Games Showcase is nearly here, with more than 30 minutes of trailers and info on upcoming VR games and updates for Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR. Watch the premiere starting at 12PM ET, and tune in 20 minutes early for the XR Indies & Friends pre-show.

Watch the full VR Games Showcase stream below, starting at 12PM ET (your timezone here):

VR Games Showcase is presented and produced by VR industry veterans Jamie Feltham and Zeena Al-Obaidi.

The Summer 2025 show promises the following:

The return of Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss – Polyarc pulls back the curtain on its multiplayer real-time action strategy battler spin-off to the iconic Moss franchise.

– Polyarc pulls back the curtain on its multiplayer real-time action strategy battler spin-off to the iconic Moss franchise. The latest on Forefront – Triangle Factory stops by with updates on its highly anticipated multiplayer VR shooter.

– Triangle Factory stops by with updates on its highly anticipated multiplayer VR shooter. A new look at Reach – nDreams Elevation provides a deeper look into one of the biggest VR games of the year with an all-new trailer.

– nDreams Elevation provides a deeper look into one of the biggest VR games of the year with an all-new trailer. Updates from Flat2VR Studios – The VRGS mainstays return with more exciting reveals, including the announcement of a new development initiative.

And plenty more!