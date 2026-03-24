Everything Announced at the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase

The fifth iteration of the VR Games Showcase just wrapped up, delivering massive new game reveals including the reveal of Payday: Aces High and Compass as well as the release dates for Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR, FlatOut 4: VR, Exoshock, and One More Delve. Plus there were new looks at Spymaster, The Lightkeepers and much more!

Missed the show? Fear not, we’ve wrapped up every announcement for you right here, including all trailers show in both the main and pre-show. Enjoy!

VR Games Showcase Main Show Titles

1. Payday: Aces High Announced For Quest & PC VR

Game Name: PAYDAY: Aces High

Developer: Fast Travel Games

Publisher: Fast Travel Games

Platforms: Meta Quest 3, Steam Frame/SteamVR

Release Date: 2026

Synopsis: Nothing hits like the moment the mask goes on. Plan bold jobs, pull off stylish chaos, and dismantle a criminal titan’s empire one explosive score at a time. High stakes, big money, no mercy: Payday – Aces High is the definitive VR co-op heist game for up to 4 players. Coming 2026. Wishlist Now.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/paydayaceshigh

2. Compass Revealed From Prison Boss VR Developer, Trebuchet

Game Name: Compass

Developer: Trebuchet

Publisher: Trebuchet, Creature

Platforms: Meta Quest, SteamVR and PSVR 2

Release Date: Spring 2026

Synopsis: Explore long lost skies in Compass, an open-world piloting adventure about finding your way through uncharted clouds. Maneuver your ship through hazardous floating landscapes, solve puzzles with your grapples, upgrade your vessel, and lead the Caravan forward.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/compassvr

3. Exoshock Surprise Launches In Early Access

Game Name: Exoshock

Developer: POLARITYONE

Publisher: VRAL Games

Platforms: Meta Quest, PC VR, Flat-Support

Release Date: TBD

Synopsis: Exoshock is a 1-4 cooperative sci-fi PvE shooter built VR-first from the ground up, featuring intense firefights, squad tactics, and dynamic battlefields!

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/exoshock

4. Forefront Reveals 1.0 Launch Date & New Map

Game Name: Forefront

Developer: Triangle Factory

Publisher: Triangle Factory

Platforms: Meta Quest, PC VR, PSVR 2 (coming soon)

Release Date: Early Access Out Now On Quest & PC, 1.0 Launch April 23, PSVR 2 TBA

Synopsis: Forefront is an intense VR shooter featuring 32-player large-scale battles, land, sea, and air vehicles, and immersive, tactical combat. You are the tip of the spear in the war between a global energy giant and resistance forces. Which side will you take?

Linktree: https://www.triangle-factory.be/forefront/

5. Dimensional Double Shift Reveals Sporelando Update, Launching In April

Game Name: Dimensional Double Shift – Sporelando

Developer: Owlchemy Labs

Publisher: Owlchemy Labs

Platforms: Meta Quest, Android XR

Release Date: April 23, 2026

Synopsis: Welcome to Sporelando, a swampy slice of suburban sprawl where the air is thick, the golf carts are alive, and the gators have the right of way! Three exits past the theme parks, this overgrown dimension is home to the Sporidians, sentient fungi who thrive on chaos and humidity. Fix strange bio-mechanical golf carts with bizarre organic upgrades and grab a questionable meal at the Sporelando Diner. It’s muggy, messy, and full of swamp life, but in Sporelando, that’s how they love it.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/OwlchemyLabs

6. Among Us 3D Definitive Edition Receives Launch Trailer

Game Name: Among Us 3D

Developer: Schell Games, Innersloth

Publisher: Innersloth

Platforms: Steam, SteamVR, Meta Quest, PSVR 2, PICO

Release Date: May 6, 2025 (DE launching in April)

Synopsis: Teamwork and betrayal in space! In this PC & VR party game, Crewmates work together to complete tasks before one or more Impostors kill everyone aboard. Experience all of the same deception and deceit as the original Among Us, but now in all three dimensions.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/schellgames

7. Ambitious Physics-Driven Dungeon Crawler, One More Delve, Gets Release Date

Game Name: One More Delve

Developer: ATVR

Publisher: ATVR

Platforms: SteamVR, Quest 3

Release Date: April 27th, 2026

Synopsis: One More Delve is a physics based dungeon crawler hack and slash adventure. Fight, loot, and explore alone or in up to 3 player co-op as you delve in the dungeons and wield a diverse arsenal of melee weapons, bows, shields, and powerful spells.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ATVR

8. VR BMX, Scooter & Mountain Biking Game VMX Gets Early Access Launch Trailer

Game Name: VMX

Developer: Break Free Interactive

Publisher: Break Free Interactive

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest (later)

Release Date: March 26th (PC VR). Quest TBD

Synopsis: VMX is releasing for PCVR on Steam on March 26th! Ride BMX, Scooters and MTB in a multiplayer VR skateparks while doing gesture-based tricks. Take on challenges in carefully crafted skateparks and dirt tracks, play games online with friends or offline solo, customize your bike with a realistic spray-painting system, and express your style through a variety of outfits.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/VMXVRGS

9. Madcap Intergalactic Adventure, Space Control, Reveals Release Date

Game Name: Space Control

Developer: MoonMonster Studios

Publisher: MoonMonster Studios

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest

Release Date: April 1, 2026

Synopsis: You’ve been abducted by an intergalactic megacorporation, Glorpo Inc! Work off your debt with your alien crew – abduct new recruits, take care of alien babies and cook up some questionable space snacks!

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/MoonMonsterStudios

10. Go In-Depth With The Amusement’s Innovative Movement System

Game Name: The Amusement

Developer: Curvature Games

Publisher: ARTE France

Platforms: Meta Quest, Steam

Release Date: April 2026

Synopsis: The Amusement is a narrative VR adventure game in which you play as Samantha Burkhart. Sent by her mother to check her late-father’s abandoned amusement park, she is quickly facing complex childhood memories, as she uncovers and solves mysteries hidden in the park. Your exploration of the park uses redirected-walking techniques translating every real-life step into the game, creating an intense and fully immersive adventure.

Linktree: https://wonderl.ink/@the_amusement

11. Get A Fresh Look At Co-Op Survival Game, The Lightkeepers

Game Name: The Lightkeepers

Developer: Spectral Games

Publisher: Meta

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: Q3 2026

Synopsis: You’re the last line of defense between light and the insatiable darkness of the deep. The day is a frantic race – explore the area by sailing to nearby islands, plunder forgotten buildings, discover secrets hidden in dark dungeons. Be ready, because when the cursed moon rises, the sea will spew out nightmares, and there will be no turning back. Plan, cooperate and fight until dawn, because if the light of the lighthouse goes out, the Lightkeepers will fail, and darkness will consume everything. Do you dare to complete the contract?

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/spectralgamesvr

12. A Fisherman’s Tale Studio Innerspace Reveals More On Spymaster

Game Name: Spymaster

Developer: Innerspace

Publisher: Innerspace

Platforms: Meta Quest, PC VR

Release Date: 2026

Synopsis: Inspired by classic spy movies like Mission: Impossible and Ocean’s Eleven, Spymaster blends suave, audacious characters with high-tech gadgets, trying to save the world. Because the world is in peril from the nefarious Protocore, led by ever-watchful CEO, PROTUS, Protocore’s worldwide surveillance system means no secret is ever kept for long. But the company has far darker plans in store.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/spymastervr

13. Get A First Look At Asymmetric Multiplayer Sequel, Panoptic II

Game Name: Panoptic II

Developer: Team Panoptes

Publisher: Team Panoptes

Platforms: PC VR, Meta Quest 3

Release Date: TBD

Synopsis: Asymmetrical multiplayer hide-and-seek where up to 4 tiny Challengers will infiltrate the domain of the giant Overseer and evade their fearsome laser.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/panoptic2

14. Extended Gameplay Walkthrough Of The Boys: Trigger Warning Debuts

Game Name: The Boys: Trigger Warning

Developer: ARVORE IMMERSIVE GAMES

Publisher: Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR)

Platforms: Meta Quest 3

Release Date: March 26, 2026

Synopsis: Developed with the creators and featuring cast from the hit series, “The Boys: Trigger Warning” plunges you into the gloriously twisted world of The Boys. This time, you’re not watching the chaos—you’re in it: close-up, personal, and dangerously real.

Lucas Costa’s life detonates when the Armstrongs—a washed-up but still lethal family of Vought Superheroes—turn a family outing into carnage. The Boys drag Lucas back from the brink, juice him with powers, and throw him headfirst into their filthy underground war against Vought and its Supes. With Butcher and Mother’s Milk guiding from the shadows, Lucas sets off on a no-mercy hunt to put the Armstrongs in the ground.

Linktree: Quest Store link

15. Get An In-Depth Look At Slapstick VR Card Battler, Primal Rumble

Game Name: Primal Rumble

Developer: Play XD

Publisher: Impact Inked

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: Coming Soon

Synopsis: Unleash fun in Primal Rumble! Collect and compete your loveable and hilarious Primals in this turn-based combat card game! Evolve your decks of comically violent moves, while unlocking new characters, skins and arenas.

16. VRacer Hoverbike Gets A New Track Editor In Free Update

Game Name: VRacer Hoverbike

Developer: VertexBreakers

Publisher: Impact Inked

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: June 26, 2025

Synopsis: Race through neon cities, alien worlds, and orbital circuits. Lean into every turn using intuitive chest-based controls designed for comfort and immersion. Outrun missiles, drop mines, and blast your way to victory—this is VR racing at full throttle.

17. Roboquest VR Reveals Launch Date For Co-Op Support & Quest Version

Game Name: Roboquest VR

Developer: Flat2VR Studios, RyseUp

Publisher: Impact Inked

Platforms: SteamVR, PSVR 2, Meta Quest

Release Date: Out Now – SteamVR & PSVR 2, May 21- Quest, Multiplayer Update – May 21

Synopsis: The future is in flames, overrun by ruthless machines—but you’re built to fight back. Roboquest VR is a lightning-fast roguelite FPS where speed, firepower, and reflexes are your best weapons. Adapt, survive, and reboot the future!

18. Trombone Champ: Unflattened Teases Enchanting DLC

Game Name: Trombone Champ: Unflattened

Developer: Flat2VR Studios, Holy Wow Studios

Publisher: Flat2VR Studios

Platforms: Meta Quest, SteamVR, PSVR 2

Release Date: November 26, 2024

Synopsis: It’s time to step up and fulfill your destiny in Trombone Champ: Unflattened! A rhythm game where every note is yours to command. With more than 58+ unforgettable tracks, an all-new campaign, collectible cards, and wild trombones, you’re not just playing along with the music—you’re creating it!

19. Long-Awaited VR Port Of FlatOut 4 Gets PC VR Release Date

Game Name: FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR

Developer: Mutar

Publisher: Flat2VRStudios

Platforms: Steam

Release Date: April 23, 2026 (Early Access)

Synopsis: FlatOut 4: Total Insanity™ VR, where reckless driving has never been this much fun. Everything everyone has ever loved about FlatOut into one offering. Gamers will also be introduced to all new and exciting features, game modes, and vehicles which will soon become personal favorites.

20. Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin VR Finally Reveals Release Date

Game Name: WRATH: Aeon of Ruin – Brutal Edition

Developer: Flat2VR Studios, Team Beef

Publisher: Impact Inked

Platforms: Meta Quest, SteamVR, PSVR 2

Release Date: April 9, 2026

Synopsis: Hunt the corrupted Guardians and purge a dying world in Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR, a brutal old-school FPS built in the legendary Quake engine and reimagined for virtual reality. With dual-wielding combat, physical reloading, and deadly artifacts at your command, the darkness doesn’t stand a chance.

Montage Titles

1. Bootstrap Island Reveals First Post-Launch Update

Game Name: Bootstrap Island

Developer: Maru VR

Publisher: Maru VR

Platforms: PC VR, PSVR 2 (soon)

Release Date: Out Now on PC, PSVR 2 soon

Synopsis: A Robinson Crusoe–inspired VR roguelike survival adventure set in the 17th century. Shipwrecked on a ruthless tropical island, you must survive without guidance. Trust your instincts as you face wild beasts, nature’s fury, and a mysterious local tribe.

2. Beat The Beats Arrives On Quest, Pico & PC Next Week

Game Name: Beat the Beats

Developer: Parallel Circles

Publisher: Parallel Circles

Platforms: Meta, Steam, Pico, PlayStation

Release Date: not locked in yet, it will be shortly after the showcase, April 2nd

Synopsis: Beat the Beats is an electric mix of rhythm and boxing game! Use actual boxing-style punches to pound your way through musical arcade levels in hypnotic VR. Get pumped, get moving and beat the beats!

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/parallelcircles

3. Puzzling Places Launches Updated PC Demo Ahead Of Launch

Game Name: Puzzling Places

Developer: Realities.io Inc

Publisher: Realities.io Inc

Platforms: Meta, PSVR 2, Pico, Steam (new)

Release Date: 9th of April (Steam)

Synopsis: A relaxed 3D jigsaw puzzle game about building detailed miniature dioramas of places from around the world.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/puzzlingplacesgame

4. Legendary Tales Surprise Launches DLC

Game Name: Legendary Tales : Dawn of History

Developer: Urban Wolf Games Inc.

Publisher: Urban Wolf Games Inc.

Platforms: PC VR, PSVR 2

Release Date: March 24th, 2026

Synopsis: Legendary tales is a VR Action roleplaying game with up to 4 player co-op. Collect items, enhance your abilities and fight your way through an ever changing dungeon to make your own Legendary Tales.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/UrbanWolfGames

Pre-Show Titles

1. Bloxer Gets Launch Trailer

Game Name: Bloxer

Developer: Incuvo

Publisher: Incuvo

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: March 24, 2026

Synopsis: BLOXER mixes the classic match-4 formula with a physical fitness twist. Combine at least 4 blocks of the same colour either horizontally or vertically. The player who can manage their board better is sure to become the winner. You don’t simply move blocks with the controller, however—you have to physically punch your robot ‘’friend’’ to make them align! Uppercut, jab or punch depending on the current situation on the board.

2. Peak Rhythm Multiplayer Update Revealed

Game Name: Peak Rhythm

Developer: Zeitlos Interactive

Publisher: Impact Inked

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: March 5, 2026 (Early Access)

Synopsis: Peak Rhythm is a VR rhythm-climbing game where music drives momentum. Every grab and twist powers your robotic platform upward through a neon-soaked city.

3. New Trailer For Shop & Stuff Ahead Of Launch This Week

Game Name: Shop & Stuff

Developer: HyperVR Games

Publisher: HyperVR Games

Platforms: Quest, PSVR

Release Date: Quest (March 5), PSVR 2 (March 27)

Synopsis: Shop & Stuff, the quirky VR supermarket simulator where chaos is just part of the fun! Pile up goodies, charm wild customers, chase off shoplifters, and deal with messy spills. Start small in this roadside mini-market and hustle your way through each day by keeping shoppers happy. Bring in the bucks to expand your store and purchase new equipment to streamline operations. Can you turn your little shop into a thriving business? Welcome to Shop & Stuff!

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/hypervr_games

4. New How To God Update Revealed

Game Name: How to God

Developer: Thoughtfish GmbH

Publisher: Thoughtfish GmbH

Platforms: Meta Quest 2/3/3s

Release Date: Update releases on March 26

Synopsis: How to God is an immersive VR god simulation game allowing you to step into the divine sandals of a beginner god. Build up your villages, raise a unique creature, battle rival deities and command the elements to unlock new powers. Our new Good or Evil update adds in new and impactful alignment choices as well as visual upgrades for your creature – all based on your choices!

Linktree: https://hootbio.com/Thoughtfish

5. A Long Survive Gets New Trailer With PC, PSVR 2 Release Date

Game: A Long Survive

Developer: Friendly Fire Studios

Publisher: Friendly Fire Studios

Platforms: Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest 3S, PSVR2, SteamVR

Release Date: Oct 2025 on Quest, March 31, 2026 on PSVR 2 & SteamVR

Synopsis: A Long Survive is a brutal cooperative VR action experience. Fight without mercy against the most massive hordes ever seen in a VR game. Every second counts. Every decision matters. Choose from unique heroes, each with their own powerful abilities. Unlock new skills, structures, and weapons through a dynamic progression system, and manage your resources wisely if you want to defeat the waves and complete the mission. Will you be able to survive?

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/alongsurvive

6. New Trailer For Virtual Hunter VR Ahead Of May Launch

Game Name: Virtual Hunter

Developer: Korpi Games

Publisher: VRKiwi

Platforms: PSVR 2 and Meta

Release Date: May 27, 2026

Synopsis: Prepare for the most authentic hunting simulator in virtual reality. Virtual Hunter offers a large open wilderness where you can track and hunt animals like the majestic red deer and wild boar, all with unique, realistic behaviors. Customize your hunt with a variety of weapons and gear, and rely on the accurate weapon stabilization system for clean shots. Celebrate your best achievements by placing taxidermied trophies around your lodge with the unique trophy mount system, or experience the thrill of the hunt together with up to 6 players.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/korpigames

7. Full Steam Undead Gets New Trailer Following November Reveal

Game Name: Full Steam Undead

Developer: Crooks Peak

Publisher: Crooks Peak

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest

Release Date: Just after Steam Frame releases

Synopsis: VR STEAM TRAIN + ZOMBIE ACTION. Zombies infest Necropolis island and Queen Victoria is not best pleased. Grab your shotgun, ride the rune train and slay the undead. It’s time to roll: all aboard for undead destruction!

Linktree: https://fullsteamundead.com/

8. Isle of Food Gets First Full Gameplay Trailer

Game Name: Isle of Food

Developer: Svaiy Art Industries

Publisher: Istifa Games

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest, PSVR 2 (in progress)

Release Date: 2026, April 22

Synopsis: Can you cook when nothing is given to you? Hunt, fish, gather, and farm your way to running a stylish island restaurant in this open-world cozy VR cooking game!

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/isleoffood

9. The Full Reveal Of Squingle Arcade

Game Name: Squingle Arcade

Developer: A Game by Dr. Benjamin Outram

Publisher: VRAL Games

Platforms: Meta Quest, SteamVR, Apple Vision Pro, Pico

Release Date: 2026

Synopsis: Squingle Arcade is a free-to-play spatial game designed for relaxation, accessibility, and endless replayability in VR & MR. It offers blissful, satisfying sessions you can enjoy seated, in small spaces, or even while traveling. No room setup, no pressure, just seamless arcade flow.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Squingle

10. Confined: Leaving OKB-134 Gets New Footage

Game Name: CONFINED: Leaving OKB-134

Developer: Fiend Games

Publisher: Fiend Games

Platforms: PC, SteamVR, Steam Deck

Release Date: 2026

Synopsis: CONFINED: Leaving OKB-134 is a Horror/Puzzle Adventure for PC and VR set in an abandoned soviet bunker. Reactivate power, lights and complex machinery. Learn about long-gone personnel, solve riddles and find a way to escape. But stay quiet! You’re not alone.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiendgames

11. Plasmaborne Launches In Full

Game Name: Plasmaborne

Developer: Cybersnake-X

Publisher: Cybersnake-X

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: March 24th

Synopsis: You are stuck in hell, descend into the abyss and tear through handcrafted arenas where speed, precision, and raw power rule. Plasmaborne is a high-intensity single-player VR roguelike shooter built for players who crave momentum, mastery, and chaos. Coming at Launch: An all-new World awaits to test your limits.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cybersnake_x

12. New Look At Interlocked: Puzzle Islands

Game Name: Interlocked: Puzzle Islands

Developer: PuzzleDev

Publisher: Armor Games Studios

Platforms: Meta Quest, PC Steam

Release Date: March 24th on Quest, Steam TBA

Synopsis: Interlocked: Puzzle Islands is the reimagination of Interlocked, a puzzle game played by over 25M players, now built anew for virtual reality. Drawing inspiration from the wooden puzzles that defy disassembly, Interlocked: Puzzle Islands invites you to unlock secrets hidden within the game, offering a series of intricate 3D burr puzzles that demand a keen eye and sharp mind.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/interlocked

13. The First Full Trailer For Crepe Master

Game Name: Crêpe Master!

Developer: Hallucinations Studio

Publisher: Hallucinations Studio

Platforms: Meta Quest 3

Release Date: May 7, 2026

Synopsis: Crêpe Master! is a fun, solo beat them all adventure in a colorful magical-girl style. Become the reincarnation of the Crêpe Goddess and defend Earth against an alien invasion that threatens the world’s most beloved treat.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/hallucinations_studio

14. The First Full Trailer For Sol Protocol

Game Name: Sol Protocol

Developer: Singular Perception

Publisher: Singular Perception

Platforms: Meta Quest 3, SteamVR

Release Date: TBD

Synopsis: Sol Protocol is a dynamic VR co-op roguelike designed for 3 players, where you team up and physically pilot a spaceship through dangerous, procedurally generated stellar systems. Manage your spaceship inside and out, man the turrets, explore abandoned stations or bases on foot, and make strategic decisions together as you push deeper into the unknown deep space. Communication, trust, and improvisation between all three crew members are the keys for survival.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/solprotocolvr