VR Games Showcase returns for its Summer 2025 event next month, promising a load of major XR game reveals and updates.

The show kicks off on August 12th at 8:40 AM PT (local time here) with a special edition of it ‘XR Indies & Friends’ pre-show, leading into the main event at 9:00 AM PT.

Organizers say the upcoming showcase will feature “major reveals and updates on anticipated games” which support Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets.

“The core event will feature its strongest line-up yet, including updates on anticipated titles such as Forefront from Triangle Factory, Reach from nDreams Elevation, and the latest news from Flat2VR Studios,” organizers say.

Additionally, Polyarc’s Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss will be featured in a VR Developer Direct video from its Seattle, Washington office.

As for the pre-show, the 20-minute XR Indies & Friends segment is said to feature “some of the best and brightest independent projects on the way to headsets soon.”

While we’re sure to learn more come August 12th, here’s what we know so far. The show will feature:

The return of Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss – Polyarc pulls back the curtain on its multiplayer real-time action strategy battler spin-off to the iconic Moss franchise.

– Polyarc pulls back the curtain on its multiplayer real-time action strategy battler spin-off to the iconic Moss franchise. The latest on Forefront – Triangle Factory stops by with updates on its highly anticipated multiplayer VR shooter.

– Triangle Factory stops by with updates on its highly anticipated multiplayer VR shooter. A new look at Reach – nDreams Elevation provides a deeper look into one of the biggest VR games of the year with an all-new trailer.

– nDreams Elevation provides a deeper look into one of the biggest VR games of the year with an all-new trailer. Updates from Flat2VR Studios – The VRGS mainstays return with more exciting reveals, including the announcement of a new development initiative.

We’ll of course be following along, but you can catch this summer’s VR Games Showcase livestream on August 12th at 8:40 AM PT / 11:40 AM ET (local time here) across YouTube and TikTok Live.