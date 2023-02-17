Indie VR studio Mighty Coconut announced its smash success VR mini-golfing game Walkabout Mini Golf is making its way to PSVR 2.

Arguably one of VR’s most favorite social gaming experiences, Walkabout Mini Golf is said to arrive on PSVR 2 “soon”, which is set to include cross-play with all supported versions of the game; this includes versions available through Steam, Meta Quest Store, Viveport, and Pico’s European-facing digital store.

Ranking consistently as one of the most highly-rated games on the Quest Store, Walkabout Mini Golf supports both single-player and up to four-player multiplayer, offering up a wide selection of mini-golfing courses.

We don’t know precisely when the hit mini-golfing game is coming to PSVR 2, although Mighty Coconut says it’s set to bring all of the main content at launch, including eight easy and eight hard mode courses, and paid access to all DLC courses and bundles.

We’ll be keeping our eyes out for a more precise launch date in the coming weeks, as Sony’s next-gen VR headset is launching on February 22nd. PlayStation VR 2’s so-called “launch window” content extends into March, so we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll see it on PSVR 2 sooner rather than later.