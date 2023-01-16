While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of January 2023.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (12,079) $30
#2 Moss: Book II 4.88 (465) ↑ 1 $30
#3 Puzzling Places 4.88 (1,571) ↓ 1 $15
#4 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.87 (9,181) $15
#5 I Expect You To Die 2 4.84 (2,571) $25
#6 DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate 4.82 (357) $20
#7 Swarm 4.81 (2,232) ↑ 1 $25
#8 Vermillion 4.81 (599) ↑ 3 $20
#9 I Expect You To Die 4.8 (5,065) ↑ 4 $25
#10 Moss 4.8 (6,291) ↑ 2 $20
#11 COMPOUND 4.8 (284) ↑ 3 $20
#12 The Last Clockwinder 4.8 (492) ↑ 4 $25
#13 Red Matter 2 4.8 (960) ↓ 3 $30
#14 Cubism 4.8 (771) ↑ 1 $10
#15 Arcaxer 4.8 (137) ↓ 8 $25
#16 Ancient Dungeon 4.79 (692) ↓ 7 $20
#17 Ragnarock 4.79 (1,150) $25
#18 YUKI 4.78 (209) ↑ 3 $20
#19 Pistol Whip 4.78 (9,187) ↓ 1 $30
#20 Into the Radius 4.78 (2,663) $30

Rank change & stats compared to December 2022

Dropouts:
PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (±0)
    • Most common price (mode): $25 (−$5)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

