XR Games today announced its hand-tracked rhythm game BEATABLE has left early access on Quest, bringing with it a rash of new features and content to keep you smacking your desk to the beat.

Using a table as a VR haptic device is pretty genius—no controllers required, only a Quest 2 and above to get you hitting and holding notes, and clapping at symbols in mid-air.

Along with leaving early access today, Beatable has also gotten its first big update following an initial five-song music drop back in April, which followed shortly after its initial early access release on Quest.

Now, the game includes a few new features, including a custom song and map editor, letting you create, share, and compete on your own tracks.

You’ll also see a total of 24 songs now, 12 of which were available during early access. You can check out the full setlist over on the game’s Spotify Playlist, which includes an anime-inspired anthem by Kudo Haruka and heavy-hitting track from Mikee Goodman, formerly of SikTh.

When we went hands-on with the early access version in April, we noted that precision was the number one limiting factor to the game. Still, at the time Beatable was pretty much all the way there for a casual game.

Now, the launch-day update is also arriving with a refined gesture detection system, which XR Games says will “ensure you stay on the beat, every beat,” as well as improved visuals and gameplay feedback.

You can find Beatable over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, priced at $10.