Joy Way, the studio behind VR titles Stride and Against, announced it’s abandoning development on its most recent PC VR title, Outlier, which hit early access on Steam in March.

The studio released a statement on Friday detailing the decision to remove Outlier from sale on Steam.

Joy Way advises users to either refund the game or keep it in their library with the knowledge that there will be no new development going on. Here’s the full statement below:

Dear players,

In the spirit of transparency, we wanted to share that we’ve made the difficult decision to stop our new development work on OUTLIER.

Our plans for this project were ambitious, but unfortunately we overestimated the demand for this game. And underestimated the complexity of the roguelike genre. After the launch, we realized that the effort to implement our initial vision of this game would be too big compared to the relatively small audience we were targeting.

According to our calculations, we would have to involve a significant part of the developement team to work on this project over the next 8-12 months with a low probability that the project will ever achieve at least financial self-sufficiency.

The lesson has been learned, and we will reallocate human and financial resources to our other projects – STRIDE and AGAINST, in order to release updates for these games more often.

The title will shortly be removed from sale on Steam. Given that OUTLIER will no longer receive any updates, feel free to refund it. You can also contact Steam support if you need help with this. If you enjoyed the game, you can still play it, OUTLIER will remain in your library.

If you need any help from our side, please email us at community@joyway.games.

We treasure the help of dedicated players who helped us playtest the game and left detailed feedback, your impact was really valuable during the course of development. Your efforts and more than a year of hard work by our developers: all best practices from OUTLIER will find their application in our other existing games.

Thank you for giving the game a chance, and we hope you had some fun :)

Best,
Joy Way Team

Outlier was a bit of a mixed bag when it launched on Steam Early Access. The single-player game borrows a good amount of locomotion mechanics from Stride, the studio’s 2020 “parkour-shooter” game that has users executing highflying jumps and dodges whilst blasting away with various guns. On top of its battle-rested VR mechanics, Outlier also promised five VR-centric weapons, elemental powers, and 50+ upgrades and modifiers to keep players coming back for more of its procedurally-generated levels set on an alien world.

Joy Way intended to use its time on PC VR to work out issues before eventually releasing a version for Quest, which was initially planned to release sometime in 2022. Since its Early Access launch, the game has received ‘Mixed’ user ratings, with around 60 percent of overall users rating the game as ‘Positive’, which seems to have dampened a favorable outlook for its jump to Quest.

To date, all of the studio’s VR games on Steam are still in Early Access, including Time HackerStride, and its latest rhythm-combat title AgainstStride is however the studio’s first (and only) to make it to the official Quest Store.

  • Joy Way “overestimated the demand”? Noooooooooo …. they overestimated their ability to actually finish a title and release it properly.

    • I mean, at least this gives them more dev time to work on Stride, which always seemed more polished anyway

  • And, of course…. I have just over 2 hours played in it, so I can’t ask for my money back. frick.

    • VR5

      It sounds like they’re going to refund you even if you’re over the 2 hour limit. Try contacting them by email.

      • I’ll definitely give it a shot. If I can get a refund, even to my steam account balance, I’m gonna get STRIDE on PC instead, already had it on Quest but want to see how different it looks on PC

        • VR5

          Get Against instead. It is their best and most complete feeling game yet. Only played the demo of Outlier but I have Stride and Against on PC.

          • I would try Against but as a Mirror’s Edge fan STRIDE is one of my favorite vr titles atm tbh

      • Well I put in my refund request, hopefully it gets approved. What a shame, I didn’t like how they inverted the motion you had to do to jump in this game versus how you jump in STRIDE but it was still a lot of fun to run around the world when it worked. I guess Joyway has learned it’s lesson though, “don’t put all your eggs in one basket” doesn’t really work for indie vr studios, you have to finish one game at a time to really be successful.

        • especially if your focus is on single-time-purchase, single player games, which I am glad Joy Way is making, rather than going down the route of microtransaction heavy multiplayer titles. It’s good to have something to play that doesn’t need other people from time to time.

  • I think the main issue with Joy Way is they always spend a huge amount of time making the graphics of a game look polished but then only spend a tiny amount of tiny making the game actually feel polished. The parkour mechanics in STRIDE feel amazing, and are very polished…. but enemies stand in one place, can’t hit you with melee attacks, and can see you through buildings half a mile away and instantly agro in the Arena mode. I have yet to play Against but it looks pretty polished too from a graphical perspective, but I can’t say as to whether or not the gameplay is as solid.