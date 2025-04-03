Mynd Immersive, the immersive healthcare provider, announced its expanding its XR services to an additional 150 senior living communities across the United States.

The company says its recent milestone represents the largest deployment of XR therapies in senior care history, which it hopes will advance treatment options across physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Founded in 2016 and operating the US, Canada and Australia, the Texas-based company has developed over 200 XR experiences which support HTC Vive Flow, the lightweight, compact VR headset released by HTC in 2021.

“We envisioned early on that Virtual Reality would profoundly enhance the quality of life and health outcomes for seniors,” said Chris Brickler, co-founder and CEO of Mynd Immersive. “Today, we’re seeing Mynd become an essential part of healthcare delivery, driving real-world gains in functional therapy, cognitive engagement, and staff training.”

Mynd Immersive has also partnered with Select Rehabilitation, the US-based contract therapy company, using the company’s platform to support cognitive, physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of elders.

“Our partnership with Mynd empowers therapists to engage patients in meaningful, motivating experiences that support real clinical outcomes,” said Anna Wolfe, CEO at Select Rehabilitation. “With these tools, we are creating the therapy room of the future – today. Our therapists can now work on improving range of motion, strength building, gait training, spatial awareness, and Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) through immersive environments that make rehabilitation both effective and enjoyable.”

The company says it’s deploying the Mynd platform and training staff in 25 communities per-week on average now. Its 150-community expansion is set to bring XR therapy to more than 45,000 residents, which it notes is just the “beginning phase.”