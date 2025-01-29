Miami-based VR publisher VRAL Games announced it’s acquired a 30% stake in PolarityOne, a Seattle-based indie studio developing the upcoming co-op VR shooter EXOSHOCK.

The studios say the investment aligns with VRAL Games’ strategy to expand its presence in immersive gaming, leaving PolarityOne to operate independently with publishing support from VRAL.

“We believe PolarityOne is among the most promising emerging studios in the world, leading the charge in VR game development,” said Rodolfo Saccoman, co-founder and CEO of VRAL Games. “Through our early days working together on EXOSHOCK, it was clear the studio’s founders were aligned with us on our mission of pushing boundaries in VR experiences, so it was a natural fit to enter into a deeper partnership. This strategic investment solidifies VRAL Games’ position as a prominent contender in the VR gaming industry.”

Founded in 2022, PolarityOne specializes in immersive experiences, with its first game EXOSHOCK releasing initially as a playable demo on SideQuest in mid-2024.

The full game, which is slated to release in early access on Quest 2 and above in Q2 2025, aims to redefine cooperative VR combat, drawing inspiration from Halo, Doom, and Gears of War. Additionally, the studio says the upcoming co-op shooter features a “grimdark sci-fi universe teeming with corporate intrigue and galactic conflict, combining moody, cinematic visuals with an atmospheric soundscape.”

VRAL Games says it’s gearing up to showcase its portfolio of titles at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March, including past titles VRIDER SBK (2024) and Squingle (2024), as well as an exclusive preview of EXOSHOCK before its early access launch on Quest later this year. GDC is scheduled to take place at San Francisco’s Moscone Center from March 17th – 22nd.